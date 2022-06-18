Texas vs. Texas A&M: Preview and pitching matchups

For the first time in more than 380 meetings, Texas and Texas A&M will square off in the College World Series.

Both teams were sent to the losers bracket after a disappointing opening day in Omaha.

Notre Dame outclassed Texas in every aspect of the game. The Irish jumped on Texas early and cruised to a 7-3 victory.

Oklahoma sent Texas A&M to the losers bracket by taking advantage of free passes and defensive mistakes. The Sooners held off a late A&M charge to win 13-8.

The Longhorns and Aggies met on March 29 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Texas A&M won, 12-9, jump starting its season.

Texas was in a similar position a year ago but rattled off three straight wins to nearly make the championship series.

Here is a look at the pitching matchups and a few players to watch on both sides.

Pitching matchup

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Texas A&M RHP Micah Dallas (6-3, 5.40 ERA) vs. Texas LHP Lucas Gordon (7-1, 2.68 ERA)

Players to watch

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Texas:

1B Ivan Melendez (.396, 32 HRs and 94 RBI)

UTL Murphy Stehly (.376, 19 HRs and 61 RBI)

(.376, 19 HRs and 61 RBI) 3B Skyler Messinger (.372, 11 HRs and 59 RBI)

DH Austin Todd (.332, Six HRs and 30 RBI)

Texas A&M:

1B Jack Moss (.388, Six HRs and 48 RBI)

LF Dylan Rock (.328, 18 HRs and 62 RBI)

RF Austin Bost (.357, 11 HRs and 44 RBI)

RP Jacob Palisch (6-3, 2.80 ERA and Five saves)

Bracket