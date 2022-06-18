ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas vs. Texas A&M: Preview and pitching matchups

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
For the first time in more than 380 meetings, Texas and Texas A&M will square off in the College World Series.

Both teams were sent to the losers bracket after a disappointing opening day in Omaha.

Notre Dame outclassed Texas in every aspect of the game. The Irish jumped on Texas early and cruised to a 7-3 victory.

Oklahoma sent Texas A&M to the losers bracket by taking advantage of free passes and defensive mistakes. The Sooners held off a late A&M charge to win 13-8.

The Longhorns and Aggies met on March 29 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Texas A&M won, 12-9, jump starting its season.

Texas was in a similar position a year ago but rattled off three straight wins to nearly make the championship series.

Here is a look at the pitching matchups and a few players to watch on both sides.

Pitching matchup

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Texas A&M RHP Micah Dallas (6-3, 5.40 ERA) vs. Texas LHP Lucas Gordon (7-1, 2.68 ERA)

Players to watch

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Texas:

  • 1B Ivan Melendez (.396, 32 HRs and 94 RBI)
  • UTL Murphy Stehly (.376, 19 HRs and 61 RBI)
  • 3B Skyler Messinger (.372, 11 HRs and 59 RBI)
  • DH Austin Todd (.332, Six HRs and 30 RBI)

Texas A&M:

  • 1B Jack Moss (.388, Six HRs and 48 RBI)
  • LF Dylan Rock (.328, 18 HRs and 62 RBI)
  • RF Austin Bost (.357, 11 HRs and 44 RBI)
  • RP Jacob Palisch (6-3, 2.80 ERA and Five saves)

IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com

DWI Arrests With Prior Convictions During A Highway Shutdown And North Of The Northgate District

A College Station police officer directing traffic away from last Wednesday’s crash that closed Harvey Mitchell Parkway arrested a driver for DWI with two prior convictions. According to the CSPD arrest report, a SUV was going so slow that other vehicles started going around. The officer learned from another motorist that the driver was passed out while the SUV was moving. After the SUV hit an orange traffic barrel and the officer started banging on a window, the driver woke up. After failing field sobriety tests, 30 year old Garrett Finke of College Station was arrested. He is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

LEE COUNTY MAN ARRESTED FOR CATTLE THEFT

While on probation for cattle theft, a Lee County man was once again arrested for selling cattle that weren’t his. Wilbur Eugene Jackson was arrested after an investigation by the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association. The case began in March when an owner of the Brenham Livestock Auction...
LEE COUNTY, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

