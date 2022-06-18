ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Hit these guys up’: Former Jose Huizar aide testifies about demands for cash and donations

westobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high-level aide to former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar gave jurors a vivid look at the pay-to-play schemes allegedly pursued by his boss, describing paper bags filled with bribe money and demands for concert tickets and other gifts. George Esparza, appearing Friday in the first of three...

westobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
todaynationnews.com

A Chinese businessman opened a store next to a Los Angeles police station, but it was not a talisman and spent a lot of money using the trick.

“In my shopLos AngelescitypoliceNext to the bureau, thought it was the safest, right? But those goons took my goods and told me I never pay! “In recent years, Chinese businessmen sighed by radical ideology and judicial reform in Los Angeles. The United States has been a country with a high legal system for many years. How can it become like this? When did the chaos begin? Its Who is the reason? When will it end?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
foxla.com

These neighborhoods are LA's top water waste offenders

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Fbi Agents#Attorneys#Politics Local
Fontana Herald News

Several persons are arrested at suspected illegal net cafe in San Bernardino

Several persons were arrested at a suspected illegal net cafe in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Over the past weekend, members of the department's gang team conducted multiple investigations that led them to believe that an illegal net cafe was being operated in the city and that fentanyl and weapons were possibly being sold there, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 20.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Fireworks erupt at South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES - Fireworks are seen being set off during one of several street takeovers in South Los Angeles overnight. The wild scene played out at the intersection of Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street. Hundreds of people attended the event, with the large crowd dispersing as police arrived on...
POLITICS
nomadlawyer.org

La Puente : Best Places to visit in La Puente, CA

California’s La Puente is a large city that is well-known for its walnut groves and fruit. Although this city is not on everyone’s bucket lists, there are plenty of fun activities for all ages. La Puente is a great place to go if you are looking for outdoor...
LA PUENTE, CA
vigourtimes.com

Former OC police officers accused of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters – Orange County Register

Two former Orange County police officers are facing criminal charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman while prosecutors contend they were working illegally as bounty hunters. An Orange County Grand Jury indictment charges Rodger Corbett, 49, of Corona and Kevin Pedersen, 34, of Fullerton with felony counts of kidnapping and false...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy