California State

Two California men found guilty of federal crimes for participating in massive international fraud and money laundering conspiracy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo California men were found guilty by a jury today of federal criminal charges for participating in an extensive, long-lasting, multimillion-dollar conspiracy – much of it committed by Nigerian nationals – that perpetrated a wide variety of frauds, including business email compromise (BEC) fraud, romance scams, elder fraud and fraud using...

Public Safety
