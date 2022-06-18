ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 actors dead from Netflix's The Chosen One after van crash in Mexico

Cover picture for the articleTwo actors from the Netflix series The Chosen One died Thursday and six other cast and crew members were injured when a van flipped over after running off the road on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The accident occurred in a desert area near Mulegé on Thursday, according to...

TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dead At 19, Found Hours After Post About Dying Young

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19 ... just hours after a very eerie social media post about dying at a young age. Law enforcement sources tell us a passerby called 911 Thursday after discovering Cooper unconscious in a mall parking lot outside Los Angeles. We're told paramedics arrived on scene shortly thereafter, but were unable to revive the young social media star.
Which Actor Refused To Rehearse With Ryan Reynolds During An Early Guest-Starring Sitcom Spot?

Ryan Reynolds’ recent appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is the perfect escape from reality. The two affable pop culture titans exchange silly stories and thoughtful anecdotes as Reynolds effortlessly toggles between charming and introspective. It’s a fun, soothing 40 minutes that I highly recommend, but the wide-ranging interview also contains a riveting mystery that forced this amateur pop culture detective to come out of retirement to solve one final case. Around the 17:00 minute mark of the episode, Reynolds is talking about his journey from Canada to Los Angeles when he drops this interesting...
Daily Beast

Friends Demand Investigation After Two Netflix Actors Killed

On Thursday, two actors on a Netflix series were killed and six other crew members were injured in a van crash near Mulegé, a city on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Now friends of the victims—Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, known professionally as “Paco Mufote”—are lashing out against Netflix and the independent production company behind the show, The Chosen One, claiming that the cast members had been complaining about poor transport and logistics.
Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

"You've gotta check out..." Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. Now what one do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting June 6:10. "Sonic the Hedgehog" Netflix Hours watched: 5,510,0009. "Deep Impact" Netflix Hours watched: 6,260,0008. "Rambo: Last Blood" Neflix Hours watched: 6,530,0007. "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol" Netflix Hours watched: 6,550,0006. "A Perfect Pairing" Netflix Hours watched: 7,130,0005. "Senior Year" Netflix Hours watched: 7,220,0004. "The Amazing Spider-Man" Netflix Hours watched: 8,440,0003. "Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness" Netflix Hours watched: 9,820,0002. "Interceptor" Netflix Hours watched: 40,700,000 1. "Hustle " Netflix Hours watched: 84,580,00011
2 cast members from Netflix series killed in van crash

Two cast members from the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed in Mexico after a vehicle accident Thursday. A van carrying actors and crew members from "The Chosen One" crashed while in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, Netflix said. Two cast members died, and two other cast members and four crew members were injured but are in stable condition. The crash did not occur on set, Netflix said.
Netflix Halts Production On Upcoming Show After Two Actors Killed

Netflix has issued a statement in response to the tragic accident that took place during production of its new Mark Millar show The Chosen One. Two actors, Raymundo Garduno (professionally known as Paco Mufote) and Juan Francisco Aguilar, were killed after a van connected to the production crashed in Mexico's Baja California peninsula last Thursday. Six other cast and crew members were reportedly injured during the accident, which is said to have occurred in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport.
Two Actors From Forthcoming Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’ Killed in Car Crash Near Filming Location

Tragedy has struck the cast and crew of Netflix’s The Chosen One. According to Deadline, two actors from the upcoming series died Thursday after sustaining injuries in a car crash in Mexico. The accident reportedly occurred Thursday near Mulegé on the Baja California Sur peninsula, where a van carrying cast and crew flipped off the road. The series was reportedly being filmed in nearby Santa Rosalia when the accident took place.
‘The Chosen One’ Accident Survivor Says He Doesn’t Blame the Driver or Production Company Behind Netflix’s Show

Click here to read the full article. A survivor of the Baja California accident that claimed the lives of actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González from the Netflix series “The Chosen One” says he doesn’t blame the van driver or the production company. But actor Yeray Albelda says it’s the norm that “people are exhausted” in many productions. The Mexican actors union ANDA also held a remote press conference Tuesday to weigh in on the fatal crash. In an interview with Variety, Albelda, one of the six survivors of the crash, said he was told that a mechanical failure might...
