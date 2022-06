Pottawatomie County commissioners capped a busy day Monday with decisions on two of three conditional use permits in front of them. During their regular morning session in Westmoreland, the commission approved a pair of conditional use permits for rural properties north of Rock Creek High School wanting to host events, such as weddings and other gatherings. The request for the Ferkol property on Myers Valley Road for a proposed event space and accompanying children’s play area passed 2 to 1 with five conditions spelled out. The space is planned to start development within the next few years.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO