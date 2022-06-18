ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBLEY COLUMN: Fathers, sons, and the power of belief

By By Patrick Obley Sports Editor
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

I am from Topeka, which is in Kansas, which is flat.

Therefore, the tallest point in all the land was a pile of Ice Age gravel called Burnett’s Mound – a 250-foot sentinel on the southwest side of town.

When the city was founded at the foot of the Mound back in the mid-1800s, a Potawatomi chief known as Nan-Wesh-Mah lived in a cabin at its summit. There are conflicting stories as to whether he truly was a tribal chief. These days, I find myself dubious of that claim, considering he weighed more than 400 pounds, dressed like a banker and went by Abram Burnett.

The Potawatomi Nation considered the Mound sacred and claimed the spirits of the dead buried upon it shielded the tribe from tornadoes. In his later years, Abram Burnett magnanimously extended those protections to the Topekans, so long as they never built on, or otherwise desecrated the Mound.

So, my forefathers merrily went about building a future capital along the banks of the Kansas (Kaw) River and all was well until the city finally got too big for its own good.

In the early 1960s, officials decided it was time to build a water tower on the highest point. Construction workers plowed into the Mound and before long, something that looked like a frisbee was wedged into place, halfway up the slope. From the Mound’s summit, a yawning metal disc marred what had been a magnificent view of the Kaw River Valley.

Shortly after its completion in 1966, one of the largest, deadliest and most expensive tornadoes in U.S. history sliced the city in half, coming into town directly over Burnett’s Mound.

I told you that story so I can tell you this one.

Victor Obley was a former semipro baseball player who became the Sheriff of Jackson County, In a coincidence fitting for this tale, Jackson County was home to what remained of the Potawatomi Nation, which now lived on a reservation just north of Topeka.

In 1977, he married a widow named Beverly – who in another coincidence befitting this tale, survived the 1966 tornado after it barely missed her home at the foot of Burnett’s Mound.

Victor’s kids were grown by the time he married Beverly, but despite being 48, he enthusiastically adopted her son – yours truly, a deluded 6-year-old who believed himself to be the next third baseman for the Kansas City Royals.

By then, everyone in Topeka firmly believed in the Potawatomi admonition. The timing had been too perfect to be a coincidence. A car had been hurled into the Capitol dome and 17 people had lost their lives as the half-mile wide monster took a whopping 34 minutes to grind its way through every meaningful building in town.

In the years following the tornado, it became a tradition to climb to the Mound’s summit and hurl rocks onto the top of the water tower. The broad, squat metal construct appeared deceptively close at the summit, but it took a strong throw to reach it.

When Vic married my mother and adopted me, we bonded immediately via our shared love of baseball and he taught me everything he knew.

The Mound played a key role in my apprenticeship. Vic took me to the Mound as often as he could and stood behind me as I threw rock after rock at the tower. The years passed. I grew taller. I grew stronger.

Still, the tower denied me. I grew frustrated. I would cry each night as we walked back to the car. We talked at length, Vic always consoling me, telling me my time would come.

One night when I was 10, as the moon rose and we were walking back to the car after another fruitless trip, Vic said he had a feeling the spirits of the Potawatomi were demanding one more try. We returned to the summit but could only find five rocks.

The first rock fell in silence, as did the next three. It was getting dark enough that it was difficult to see where the rocks were landing. The only light was the distant downtown Topeka skyline and the moon’s reflection atop the tower.

I stared at my last rock. That little hunk of limestone, considered its impossible age and the spirits washed over me. The power of this sacred place coursed through me.

I closed my eyes, backed up a few feet, then with all my might and the spirits of the Mound at my back, I threw that rock.

A metallic thump echoed through the night air, the unmistakable sound of a rock skittering across the tower’s surface.

I’ll never forget Vic’s smile. The way his eyes sparkled.

The following day, while playing shortstop for my YMCA baseball team, I turned an unassisted triple play. A few days later, I mowed down our next opponent with a dominant pitching performance.

I was bulletproof.

We continued our trips to the Mound. I rolled rocks across the water tower with ease.

Vic and I would only have another three years together before a heart attack took him. He died in my arms, but even as his life ebbed, his eyes had that sparkle.

His loss left a profound chasm in my life. One of the few ways I could fill the void was to stand atop the Mound and bombard the tower.

I always felt his presence at my back. He was among those spirits now. Eventually, I grew up and moved away, like so many of us do.

It was years after his death when Mom told me Vic had been standing behind me with a rock of his own that night when I was 10. His was the rock that skittered across the tower in the moonlight. All I needed was to believe in myself. He knew his little deception would do the trick.

Vic never got to meet his grandson, Braeden. Not long after my son’s 10th birthday, I took him back home, where we scaled the Mound and I told him the story of the Potawatomi and great and terrible Topeka Tornado. It was a sunny, windy afternoon and clouds were beginning to gather to the southwest.

Brady made his attempts to roll a rock across the tower, but fell short.

He declared my story balderdash and mockingly began to dig a hole.

Thunder rolled and the first drops of a torrential downpour splashed at our feet.

That’ll change a 10-year-old’s tune pretty quick.

We haven’t been back to the Mound since that day, but one day we will return.

With the Potawatomi and Vic Obley standing at Brady’s back, perhaps his rock will find the tower.

If not, I’ll be there.

Happy Fathers’ Day.

E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter

