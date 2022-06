Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw told a state Senate committee Tuesday that the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting was an “abject failure” and police could have stopped the shooter at Robb Elementary School three minutes after arriving were it not for the indecisiveness of the on-scene commander, who “decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO