Austin, TX

LOOK: 2023 four-star DE Terrance Green enjoying his Texas visit

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
One of the state of Texas’ best defensive line prospects made his way to Austin for an unofficial visit over the weekend.

Four-star defensive end Terrance Green is rated the No. 49 defensive lineman in the country for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 55 overall recruit in the Lone Star State in 247Sports composite rankings. He has an impressive offer list including the likes of Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Texas, USC and over 20 others.

Green racked up 40 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in his junior season for Cy Woods High School. His 6-foot-5 projectable frame suits Green well for the collegiate level.

Defensive line coach Bo Davis is focused on signing another impressive haul in 2023. Landing a high-ceiling prospect like Green would go a long way towards strengthening the defensive front.

#De Terrance Green
