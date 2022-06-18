ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler Talks Major Challenges of Portraying the King

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDvPB_0gF4zaYi00

Portrayng someone in a biopic is difficult enough, but Austin Butler faced the immense challenge of embodying the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley.

The Baz Luhrmann-directed film “Elvis” hits theaters next Friday, June 24. Austin Butler stars in the titular role, which came with its fair share of challenges. He shared some of those challenges with Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer, in a “20/20” special that airs this Tuesday.

“Looking at your dad, you watch him on stage and you just go, ‘How are you doing that?'” the actor told Lisa Marie, per EW. “It’s so remarkable, and it’s hard not to feel like you’re so small in comparison and that you’re not enough. And so, for me, all those things that I could then find that clicked into his spirit then became the thing that carried me through.”

Based on early screening reviews and praise from the family so far, it sounds like Austin Butler really did embody that spirit. “Elvis” follows not only the singer’s professional career but also his personal relationships with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, and his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. Tom Hanks play Parker while Olivia DeJonge took on the role of Priscilla.

In the “20/20” special, Lisa Marie said of Butler’s role, “It’s almost as if he channeled him. He put everything he had, his heart, his soul, everything he had into researching, reading, watching, learning. He honored him in every way possible.”

Austin Butler Can’t Shake His Elvis Presley Accent Now

Austin Butler apparently committed to the role of Elvis so much that he can’t shake the accent he adopted for the part. If you listen to Butler speak in other TV shows or films, he uses a typical American accent. But for “Elvis,” Butler had to learn a true Mississippi drawl.

“At this point, I keep asking people, ‘Is this my voice?’ Because this feels like my real – it’s one of those things where certain things trigger it and other times as well it’s, I don’t know,” Butler said in an interview with ET Online. “When you live with something for two years, and you do nothing else, I think that you can’t help it. It becomes a fiber of your being.”

Butler’s friends and family will have to get used to the accent for the time being. At least until he gets a new acting gig that requires him to lose it.

But while he was filming “Elvis,” Austin Butler totally immersed himself into the singer’s life and persona. He watched all the films and videos he could, listened to the music on repeat, talked to people who knew him. But when he had to perform for the film and channel Elvis’s on stage energy, he focused on the music.

“The thing with him is they weren’t moves, they were coming out of the feel of the music,” Butler said. “So, for me, it had to be about finding the feeling of the music, moving me in that way. That was really fun. It was liberating.”

See “Elvis” in theaters on Friday, June 24.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Portrayal Is Getting Blasted Online

Elvis Presley’s family has given Austin Butler heaps of praise for his portrayal of The King of Rock, and fans are wondering why. On June 10th, a 10-second clip from the Baz Luhrmann biopic hit TikTok, and it immediately went viral. But not because people thought the actor did a stand-up impression of Elvis. It went viral because fans of the icon thought the short monologue sucked.
MOVIES
The Daily South

Three Generations of Presleys Gathered to Watch Elvis at Graceland

Three generations of the Presley family were in attendance for a special screening of Elvis at Graceland over the weekend. The King's ex-wife Priscilla, their daughter Lisa Marie, and Priscilla's granddaughter, Riley Keough, united to watch the long-awaited biopic at the crooner's legendary home in Memphis, Tennessee. The forthcoming movie,...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
extratv

Why Austin Butler Was Bedridden After Finishing ‘Elvis’

Austin Butler is playing the legendary King of Rock, Elvis Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.”. In a new interview at Graceland, “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke Austin about how he transformed into Elvis — and why he was bedridden for nearly a week after finishing the movie!
MOVIES
EW.com

Lisa Marie Presley says Austin Butler 'channeled' her dad in new making of Elvis special

Austin Butler may be earning raves from critics for his work in Elvis, but the most important seal of approval is coming from the Presley family itself. EW can announce a new special edition of 20/20 that will take viewers behind the making of Elvis, coming to ABC on Tuesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 will follow ABC News contributor Chris Connelly as he visits Presley's Memphis home, Graceland, and explores Presley's life and music as it will be retold at the movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Architectural Digest

Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star
Page Six

Austin Butler teaches Jimmy Fallon Elvis Presley dance moves

Austin Butler is teaching Jimmy Fallon how to “Shake, Rattle and Roll.” The actor, 30, walked the 47-year-old talk show host through some of Elvis Presley’s most iconic moves on Wednesday.  “I call this the side one,” Butler began the lesson during an appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” The “Carrie Diaries” alum, who plays the late singer in an upcoming biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, explained to Fallon that he needed to move one arm “like a windmill” while leaving the other down “like holding a cane.” “That’s right,” the “Saturday Night Live” alum said as he imitated Butler’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Austin Butler Says He ‘Put Life on Pause for 2 Years’ to Prepare to Play Elvis Presley

With his new film “Elvis” set to hit theaters next month, Austin Butler reveals how he prepared to play the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. PageSix reports that during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, Austin Butler revealed that he put his life on hold for two years in order to play Elvis Presley. “I just absorbed everything that I possibly could,” Butler stated about his experience.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Johnny Depp’s ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Iconic Prop Auction Price Revealed

The past few months of Johnny Depp’s life have been eventful, to say the least. Ever since his highly-publicized trial concluded at the beginning of June, Depp has enjoyed public vindication and $15 million in compensation for damages. The lawsuit was filed in 2018 in Virginia by Depp. Depp’s suit alleged defamation against ex-wife Amber Heard for allegations of domestic abuse. Deliberation lasted about three days drawn out across twelve hours. The trial, filmed and broadcasted live, commanded the nation’s attention and spawned many memes. In the end, the court ruled that Depp had been defamed by Heard.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Reveals Behind-Scenes Secret About ‘Elvis’ Star Austin Butler

While helping to promote the upcoming biopic “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough shared a behind-the-scenes secret about Austin Butler. While speaking about the actor, who plays Elvis Presley in the film, Riley Keough shared, “One of the most remarkable parts to me about ‘Elvis that people may not know (because he’s done such an fantastic job) is that Austin Butler is singing all of the early Elvis vocals himself.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

481K+
Followers
52K+
Post
175M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy