ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

LOOK: Bill Walton takes in Dead & Co. concert at CU’s Folsom Field

By Jack Carlough
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WEHmJ_0gF4zV5x00

The city of Boulder is drenched in tie-dye shirts this weekend as the beloved band Dead & Company visits for a pair of shows.

Friday’s opening concert saw thousands pack the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field , and it was no surprise when college basketball legend and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton was spotted (rather easily, assumedly) amongst the Deadheads. Walton has long been one of the band’s most famous fans and his unique personality certainly fits in with the Dead & Co. crowd.

While Walton’s color commentary on the Pac-12 Network may not be for everyone, it’s hard not to ultimately love the 7-footer. Plus, his passion for Boulder should make him a favorite amongst CU fans.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

List

Colorado Football Recruiting: The Buffs' most-targeted states for 2023 class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X2wlL_0gF4zV5x00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Westword

Three Architects of Denver's iHeart Radio Empire Are Out

Three major figures behind the iHeart radio cluster of stations in Denver — program directors Greg Foster and Tim Spence, and Robbyn Hart, who's been a favorite on-air personality at KBCO for a quarter-century — are among those disappeared during the latest round of layoffs affecting the broadcasting giant.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boulder, CO
College Basketball
Boulder, CO
Entertainment
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado College Basketball
City
Boulder, CO
Axios Denver

This site offers free camping without reservations just an hour from Denver

I have a secret to share with you.An old friend recently turned me on to a camping spot at Fall River Reservoir, near Idaho Springs and Georgetown, that I decided to check out with my fiancé and the pups over the weekend. Why it matters: It's increasingly difficult to camp in Colorado without a reservation, especially at a place offering prime mountain views and ample privacy just an hour from Denver.This area not only offers plentiful camping spots — many of which are next to the fast-flowing Fall River —but also boasts a beautiful lake perfect for kayaking and kicking...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Tattered Cover opening newest Colorado store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of Colorado's largest bookstores is opening its first location outside of the Denver metro area. Tattered Cover will open a new bookstore in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday, June 21. Located at 112 North Tejon Street, the 8,000-square-foot retail store will have thousands of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

Longtime Loveland Bar Gets A New Name With Makeover From ‘Bar Rescue’

Loveland has definitely been busy when it comes to local restaurants/bars getting makeovers from reality TV shows. Blue Sports Grille was the latest. In October of 2021, "Restaurant Impossible" came to Loveland to help out Casa Real in the Orchards Shopping Center. 18 months later, "Bar Rescue" was across the street from Casa Real at what was formerly knows as Blue Sports Grille.
liveforlivemusic.com

Dead & Company Leave Boulder With “Foolish Heart” Debut & Paul McCartney Birthday Tribute [Photos/Videos/Audio]

Dead & Company suited up and trotted out onto Folsom Field on Saturday to close out another weekend run in Boulder, CO. Saturday’s show, which marked the Grateful Dead offshoot’s tenth appearance at the University of Colorado Boulder stadium, saw the debut of another Brent Mydland-era tune, “Foolish Heart”, along with a birthday tribute to Sir Paul McCartney.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Walton
1310kfka.com

What Colorado’s first monsoon of the year brings

When you think of monsoon, naturally, you think of drenching rains. But on the Front Range, the first monsoon of the season in Colorado will bring more smoke than rain. The reason? Several large wildfires are burning in Arizona and New Mexico, and a strong south wind is pushing thick smoke that could block mountain views into the Denver area. Lasting through Monday, monsoon showers could impact the mountains especially in areas where there are burn scars from the Cameron Peak Fire.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Did You Know That Johnson’s Corner is Famous for More Than Cinnamon Rolls?

Johnson's Corner is famous for more than just cinnamon rolls. The iconic Johnstown truck stop has also made it onto the big screen. According to its website, Johnson's Corner served as a filming location for the 1995 flick Larger Than Life, a family comedy about a motivational speaker who receives a, uh, unique inheritance from his late father.
Westword

Remembering Clela Rorex, Who Made History in Colorado

Clela Rorex, who passed away on June 19 at the start of Pride week, was an unexpected heroine. In 1975, she became not just the first Boulder County clerk to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but the first clerk to do so anywhere in the country. It created a firestorm, and after two years she resigned, never to hold elective office again.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Folsom Field#Concert#Nba#University Of Colorado#Cu#Dead Company#Nba Hall Of Famer#The Dead Co#The Pac 12 Network#Cliffordgrassm1
9NEWS

Cherry Cricket property sells in Cherry Creek

DENVER — The Cherry Cricket property has sold for $25.15 million, with the new owners planning to keep the long-running Denver hamburger restaurant in operation. The real estate home of Cherry Cricket, located at 2645 E. 2nd Ave., along with an adjacent parcel at 227 N. Clayton St. — home to cocktail bar Forget Me Not — have traded hands for $25.15 million on June 17, according to property records.
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: RidgeGate to get a King Soopers

Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com. Coming soon. RidgeGate master developer Coventry Development Corp. recently announced a new Signature King Soopers store and...
DENVER, CO
Claire Cleveland

Butterfly Pavilion expands in Broomfield, hopes to be world-renown facility

A rendering of the outside of the new Butterfly Pavilion, which will open in Broomfield, CO. in 2024.Courtesy of Butterfly Pavilion. (Broomfield, CO) Since 1995, the Butterfly Pavilion has taught countless people how to understand and appreciate invertebrates. Now, the Pavilion is expanding to a space more than double its current size to expand its research and education programs.
BROOMFIELD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy