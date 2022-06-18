LOOK: Bill Walton takes in Dead & Co. concert at CU’s Folsom Field

The city of Boulder is drenched in tie-dye shirts this weekend as the beloved band Dead & Company visits for a pair of shows.

Friday’s opening concert saw thousands pack the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field , and it was no surprise when college basketball legend and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton was spotted (rather easily, assumedly) amongst the Deadheads. Walton has long been one of the band’s most famous fans and his unique personality certainly fits in with the Dead & Co. crowd.

While Walton’s color commentary on the Pac-12 Network may not be for everyone, it’s hard not to ultimately love the 7-footer. Plus, his passion for Boulder should make him a favorite amongst CU fans.

