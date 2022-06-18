Austin FC midfielder Jhojan Valencia undergoes knee surgery

Austin FC midfielder Jhojan Valencia is recovering from knee surgery, the team announced Saturday.

The 25-year-old Colombian suffered a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee during a training session.

Team orthopedist Dr. Doug Elenz performed the surgery.

The team did not provide a timetable for Valencia’s return.

He has one assist in nine MLS matches (two starts) since arriving in a Jan. 13 transfer from Colombia’s Deportivo Cali.

–Field Level Media

