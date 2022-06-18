Baby Blues Fest Coming in June
Baby Blues Fest 2022 is coming to Main Street Port Byron on June 25 from 12-6 p.m. All downtown restaurants will have various food and drink specials. Drinking is allowed outdoors in the designated area with a wristband. Pets are not allowed except for service animals.
Bands performing at Baby Blues Fest include:
My Friends and Me, 12:00 p.m.
Donna Herula Duo, 2:00 p.m.
Avey Grouws Band, 4:00 p.m.
Admission to this family friendly event is free. Email weswellssongs@gmail.com with questions.
