Port Byron, IL

Baby Blues Fest Coming in June

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

Baby Blues Fest 2022 is coming to Main Street Port Byron on June 25 from 12-6 p.m. All downtown restaurants will have various food and drink specials. Drinking is allowed outdoors in the designated area with a wristband. Pets are not allowed except for service animals.


Bands performing at Baby Blues Fest include:

My Friends and Me, 12:00 p.m.

Donna Herula Duo, 2:00 p.m.

Avey Grouws Band, 4:00 p.m.

Admission to this family friendly event is free. Email weswellssongs@gmail.com with questions.

