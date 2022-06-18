ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

All rise: Judge Collier commits to South Carolina

By Andrew Olson
saturdaydownsouth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll rise! Judge Collier will play for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Collier, from Rock Hill, South Carolina, announced his commitment to Shane Beamer’s program on Saturday via his Twitter account....

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Soda City Biz WIRE

Gary T. Pope Jr. and C.D. Rhodes Selected by South Carolina Super Lawyers for 2022 “Rising Stars” List in Government Law

Columbia, South Carolina – Gary T. Pope Jr. and C.D. Rhodes, attorneys concentrating in public finance and government law with Pope Flynn, have been named to the “Rising Stars” list in Government Law for the 2022 edition of South Carolina Super Lawyers®. “Rising Stars” listings are reserved for those attorneys under age 40 or who have been in practice for ten years or less. Super Lawyers receives nominations that are evaluated by independent third-party research across 12 key categories, including experience, transactions, representative clients, honors and awards, pro bono and community service, and bar and professional activity, among others. A Blue Ribbon Panel of peer attorneys listed in South Carolina Super Lawyers® then further evaluates the nominees, and selects 2.5% of attorneys for the "Rising Stars" list. Pope, named a member of the firm in 2016, has been included in the "Rising Stars" list by Super Lawyers since 2018.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia earthquake on Saturday felt across South Carolina

STILLMORE, Ga. — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. But people reported shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.
STILLMORE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Sports
Rock Hill, SC
College Sports
City
Rock Hill, SC
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

South Carolina family looking for closure after 21 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina family is asking for help to locate their loved ones’ remains after nearly 21 years. At the time of his disappearance, Sanders was a senior at the University of South Carolina. According to investigators, Sanders was last seen out with his former...
COLUMBIA, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

South Carolina school Brookland-Cayce High gets warning about graduation needs

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — State officials say a South Carolina high school has been warned it could lose its accreditation if it doesn’t correct problems that allowed some students to graduate without meeting requirements. The South Carolina Education Department says Brookland-Cayce High School also allowed some students to...
CAYCE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Torrian Gray
WBTW News13

What South Carolina county has the longest commute?

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Buckle up, we might be here a while. Most commutes in South Carolina last between 20 and 32 minutes, according to Census data, with those waits being longer in more rural communities. The data shows the median commute time for an area, which means that half of drivers will have […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

20 South Carolina airports to share nearly $19M in FAA grants

SOUTH CAROLINA — Twenty airports in South Carolina will received a share of nearly $19 million in federal grants to help pay for terminal upgrades, runway repairs and other improvement projects. Charleston International Airport, traditionally South Carolina's busiest airport, is getting $2.5 million to improve taxiway lighting and and...
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Letter to the editor: Columbia needs to rethink the needs of South Carolina

An April 26 headline read, “S.C. 5th most dangerous state for bicyclists.” Unfortunately, this is not the only negative reputation our state owns. In 2020, U.S. News ranked South Carolina 42nd (eighth-worst) of the 50 states for quality of life. Further, it is one of the worst states to raise a family, with high poverty levels, low life expectancy, among the least-educated states, sixth-worst with only 81% of high school students graduating, fourth-worst in crime, fourth-worst in infrastructure, 10th-worst in college education, and 16th-worst in health care. The Census reports S.C. personal income in 2020 was $30,727. Household income was $50,520 — $10,000 less than the national average.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Rise#Air Force#Navy#Legion Collegiate Academy#Palmetto State#Ath#Gamecocks#Hudl
abccolumbia.com

Early voting for SC Primary Runoff opens Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Early voting for the June Primary Runoff begins this Wednesday and runs through Friday. Any voter can visit an early voting center in their county and vote from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. You need to have a valid I.D. You can find information about finding your early...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: 7th Annual Columbia’s Shrimp and Grits Fest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Shrimp and grits are a southern favorite like chicken and waffles. There are probably hundreds of shrimp and grits recipes and in less than a week those attending the 7th annual Shrimp and Grits Fest will get to taste the best of the best in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
News19 WLTX

Diner En Blanc returns to Columbia for second year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Diner En Blanc returns to Columbia for a second year after a successful first run. The event is top secret, the only details guests know before arriving is the dress code. Diner En Blanc is an all-white picnic tradition that started 30 years ago in France....
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Search continues for missing swimmer in Lake Murray

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources teams continued the search Sunday for a man missing since Friday. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was swimming with friends in the area of the Columbia Sailing Club on Shuler Rd. Friday. The others in the group realized he was missing and called for help.
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Midlands Gun Buyback Program Ends Earlier Than Expected

(Columbia, SC) -- A program aimed at getting guns off the street is ending early. The Midlands Gun Buyback program was supposed to take place over two days, but suspended activity after just two hours. Twelve-thousand dollars worth of gift cards were distributed as 128 guns were collected. The forfeited...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy