Clemson is up to #4 in the 2023 247 recruiting rankings (and they’ll eventually jump Texas Tech who is currently ranked #3 due to a large number of 3-stars already committed). The Tigers pivoted recently to become more aggressive in scheduling visits and giving out offers. In past years, they’ve been low on numbers and slow to add them, but we’re seeing the changes to that strategy that we were practically begging for; Dabo is adjusting very well.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO