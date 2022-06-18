ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale detention officer resigns after allegedly having sex with a minor

By Peter Valencia
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale Police Department detention officer has resigned after being accused of multiple child sex charges. Scottsdale police say that a community member tipped...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Man arrested after toddler gets gun from couch, shoots woman in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in trouble with the law after a toddler got a gun from a couch and shot a woman inside an El Mirage home on Thursday. According to court documents, 30-year-old Gilbert Ramirez-Rosas keeps his handgun in the back of the couch, which is only 4 feet tall. Police said a 2-year-old boy somehow got ahold of the gun and fired it, hitting a woman in the right leg. She was taken to the hospital and should be OK. The boy wasn’t hurt.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Armed wig-wearing couple accused of robbing Circle Ks in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A boyfriend and girlfriend who wore wigs during a string of armed robberies at Mesa Circle Ks are now in custody. Police say 49-year-old Brandie Walker and her boyfriend, 48-year-old Johnathan Roy, were arrested on Friday. The first robbery happened at a convenience store...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Surprise, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Phoenix woman threw her own dog into canal after being bitten, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix woman is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after police said she threw her dog into the canal because she was bitten. It happened on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said 67-year-old Ruth Robbins got frustrated with her Chihuahua-pug mix because the dog bit her while she was trying to put on the dog’s harness. She then threw the dog into the water, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

3 dead in murder-suicide, Phoenix police say

Phoenix Sky Harbor is about to get a little bigger and busier with a new $310 million concourse at Terminal 4, featuring state-of-the-art technology and new local shops. Maceo Carter & Family awarded $8,000 check from "Paint From A Cure." No injuries after scrapyard fire in Tempe. Updated: 3 hours...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A new way to fight fires is coming to Phoenix

City of Phoenix officials, mayor gather to discuss action against rise in gun violence. In 2021, 80% of all homicides in Phoenix involved a firearm, showing an increase of 56% in deaths and 46% in injuries in comparison to previous years. Arizona Cardinals send students and teachers on Washington, D.C....
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Police#Criminal Investigation#Violent Crime#Az#Cbs
AZFamily

Vigil held for victims of double-murder suicide in Phoenix

Arizona drag queen calls Kari Lake a hypocrite for slamming drag shows. One of Valley's premier drag queens says Kari Lake, who has been critical of drag queens, says she was a close friend and one of his biggest fans before her gubernatorial campaign. Team to study areas burned by...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

No injuries after scrapyard fire in Tempe

Phoenix Sky Harbor is about to get a little bigger and busier with a new $310 million concourse at Terminal 4, featuring state-of-the-art technology and new local shops. Maceo Carter & Family awarded $8,000 check from "Paint From A Cure." Woman killed in crash on Loop 202 Santan freeway in...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man kills ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police believe a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself late Sunday night. The chaos happened near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road just before midnight. Police said 24-year-old Taffari Celestine drove up from Tucson and confronted his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Danica Aiken, and her current boyfriend, 38-year-old Eric Sands in the front yard. That’s when the police said Celestine shot and killed Sands. “I heard like this loud scream, crying, asking for help [and then] I heard three gunshots,” said a neighbor who called 911. She wanted to remain anonymous. “After that, I heard the gunshot again. That’s when the other gentleman fell on the ground.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler police, fire to host active shooter training event for public

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Because of what happened in Uvalde, Texas, and other mass shootings around the country this year, one Valley city is trying to reassure the community that they’re prepared. The Chandler Police Department and the Chandler Fire Department are teaming up to host a community active shooter event this Saturday. They hope to try and get everyone up to speed on what to do in a mass shooting situation and what protocols they can expect from law enforcement to keep people, especially kids, safe.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
AZFamily

Toddler underwater for 2 minutes before found in Phoenix backyard pool

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found in a backyard pool on Monday evening. It happened near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. Firefighters said the toddler was alone and underwater for two minutes before family members pulled him from the pool and started CPR.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman reportedly assaults Casa Grande Wendy’s worker over cold fries, wrong nuggets

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Casa Grande police say they’re looking for the woman who assaulted a Wendy’s restaurant worker earlier this week. In a Facebook post, officers say the woman reportedly threw her drink and food bag at the employee after claiming that her fries were cold and her nuggets weren’t spicy. It’s not yet known which location or when the alleged assault happened but police are actively investigating.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
AZFamily

Hit-and-run driver strikes woman who was trying to cross freeway after crash in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say a woman is dead after she crashed into a wall on the eastbound side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Chandler early Monday morning. DPS officials tell Arizona’s Family after the first crash near Price Road, an off-duty Chandler police officer tried to tell 23-year-old Imari Pritchett to stay inside her SUV. However, she got out and was crossing the freeway when a 36-year-old Chandler man in a 2015 Subaru Outback hit her in the HOV lane. Pritchett died at the scene.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Team to study areas burned by wildfires near Flagstaff

Arizona drag queen calls Kari Lake a hypocrite for slamming drag shows. One of Valley's premier drag queens says Kari Lake, who has been critical of drag queens, says she was a close friend and one of his biggest fans before her gubernatorial campaign. Vigil held for victims of double-murder...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix neighborhood rallies to support woman after community library box stolen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A wooden box with free books was recently stolen from the front yard of a Phoenix home on 31st Avenue, just north of the Loop 101 Agua Fria freeway. The owner, Mary Demers, says the post broke, and the box was placed next to it in the Deer Valley neighborhood a couple of weeks ago. But then, she looked out her window one day and noticed it was gone.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix area population growth contributing to temperature spike

House Speaker Rusty Bowers reacts to bipartisan praise for his Jan. 6 testimony. Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers arrived in Phoenix Tuesday evening and talked about the political reaction to his emotional Jan. 6 committee testimony. Maricopa County homeowners to see 8% cut in property taxes. Updated: 4 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona attorney general sues Scottsdale Unified over 2021 public meetings

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is running for U.S. Senate, is suing the Scottsdale Unified School District and its former president over how they handled the debate over a COVID-19 mask mandate. According to the lawsuit filed Monday, the board and ex-president Jann-Michael Greenburg structured meetings in August 2021, so public comment on the mask mandate was limited. Board members are accused of cutting speakers off during time for comments. Brnovich claims it violates the state’s Open Meeting Law.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy