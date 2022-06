LAGRANGE, Ga. - Two men are wanted in connection to a shootout last month near a neighborhood grocery store. The suspects were caught on camera at a nearby apartment complex. Video of the surveillance video taken from the Phoenix Landing Apartments on Mary 11 shows a man in a white T-shirt walking across Handley Street to the neighborhood stores. LaGrange police said when he was about to cross the street, a car stopped and a driver gets out. The two exchange words before police said the two opened fire on each other.

