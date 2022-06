Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Independence Day festivities will run through the weekend at Universal Studios Hollywood, beginning July 2 and running through July 4. Each night will feature a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m., live music and special Fourth of July themed decor all over the park. The fireworks show will be synchronized with Universal-themed music. All festivities are included in the price of a ticket purchased for entry to the theme park.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO