Miles Bridges is coming off his best season yet with the Charlotte Hornets, but he may have priced himself out of the team’s plans as a result. Bridges will be a restricted free agent this summer, and the Hornets may be reluctant to pay market value for him. Some executives believe Bridges may receive a max or near-max offer, and that the Hornets may not be willing to match that sort of commitment, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO