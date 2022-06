It was a cold and misty night in November of 2001 when I leapt up from my desk chair, grabbed my keys, and drove across Terre Haute, Indiana to get to the mall. Dynasty Warriors 3 had come out and completely blindsided me, a thing that was a little more plausible in the pre-eternal media-blitz game-marketing world of the early aughts. I had to go get it, rush home, and slam that baby into my PS2. I was just that excited.

