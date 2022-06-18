ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbershop provides homeless men haircuts and shave in honor of Father's Day

 3 days ago

Some dads will be looking sharp this Father's Day with their brand new haircuts.

A barbershop, House of Classic Cuts, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, has decided to expand its services to Houston, just in time for the special holiday.

House of Classic Cuts teamed up with Impact Houston Church of Christ to offer a fresh shave and haircut to 15 homeless men in honor of Father's Day.

The barbershop said a good haircut can change more than just the way you look.

"It can change how you feel. You can be depressed and get a haircut and feel like a whole different person. Like you almost got a new job. So we just want to make everybody feel like a new person for this great, great Father's Day," barber Joshua Hunter said.

Hunter said the men who received the haircuts are all fathers and it felt good to connect with them.

The men also received a free meal from the church.

Yvonne Cooks-Tatmon
3d ago

Awesome job of giving back to your community, my father always said a haircut and a shave gives man a new outlook

