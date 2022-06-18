ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lenny Kravitz, Paul Walker, Jonas Brothers to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2023

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQdZD_0gF4uEwX00

June 18 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz, Paul Walker, Mindy Kaling and the Jonas Brothers are among the celebrities to get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars next year.

Also set to be honored are Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Uma Thurman, Juanita Moore, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo.

The list includes as well Jenni Rivera, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson.

The stars will be unveiled in separate ceremonies throughout 2023.

Most of the artists are expected to attend the events, which will also feature appearances and speeches by their famous friends and colleagues.

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

Paul Walker To Receive Posthumous Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Fast And Furious icon Paul Walker will finally receive his own star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2023, 10 years after his tragic death. Walker played Brian O'Conner in the Fast And Furious franchise from the very beginning, starring in 2001's The Fast And The Furious. Although Walker died in a car crash in 2013, previously shot scenes and some heavy editing meant that his final "full" appearance came in 2015's Furious 7.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Tom Hanks Rages At Fans Who Nearly Knocked Over Wife Rita Wilson [Watch]

Tom Hanks lost his temper at an overzealous crowd of fans after his wife Rita Wilson was nearly knocked over during a recent outing. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the 65-year-old Hollywood star yelled at the fans who mobbed him and his wife in New York City Wednesday after they bumped into Wilson and made her trip, Page Six reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Back From The Slap? Will Smith Plans His Hollywood Career Comeback With Movie Sequel

Ready for his close up! Will Smith's bustling Hollywood career took a hit after he took the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife's shaved head, but Smith is reportedly planning his return to the big screen with a sequel that has been a long time coming.The King Richard star is allegedly still in talks to work on the sequel to the sci-fi thriller I Am Legend, 15 years after he starred in the first film. Smith's company Westbrook Studios is said to be producing the fun...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Anthony
Person
Garrett Morris
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
Jenni Rivera
Person
Martin Lawrence
Person
John Waters
Person
Sheila E.
Person
Paul Walker
Person
Charlie Wilson
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Bill Pullman
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Ludacris
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Irving Azoff
Person
Juanita Moore
Person
Jon Favreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jonas Brothers
shefinds

Jessica Biel Puts Her Toned Legs On Full Display On The Late Late Show—Those Shorts Are SO Short!

Jessica Biel‘s talk show style is always unmatched— whether she’s rocking a sultry lace jumpsuit on The Ellen Show or thigh-skimming black shorts on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 7th Heaven icon, 40, stopped by the latter show set last week to discuss her latest show, Candy, and stunned us all in a multicolor floral button-up shirt and black leather short-shorts, flaunting her incredible figure.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Glen Powell: I learned how to solo-skydive from Tom Cruise

Actor Glen Powell joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about the highly anticipated release of “Top Gun: Maverick.” He talks about what it was like to act alongside his favorite actor, Tom Cruise, saying the original “Top Gun” inspired his love for movies. “It was one of the reasons I became an actor,” he says.May 27, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Brad Pitt Divorce on Final 'Ellen' Show

Jennifer Aniston knows a thing or two about saying goodbye to an iconic television show. So, of course, the actress had to stop by to help longtime pal Ellen DeGeneres sign off from her eponymous talk show for the last time. Aniston, who was DeGeneres' first-ever guest when The Ellen...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
382K+
Followers
59K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy