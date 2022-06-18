Lenny Kravitz, Paul Walker, Jonas Brothers to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2023
June 18 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz, Paul Walker, Mindy Kaling and the Jonas Brothers are among the celebrities to get stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars next year.
Also set to be honored are Ludacris, Bill Pullman, Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Uma Thurman, Juanita Moore, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, Garrett Morris and Ellen Pompeo.
The list includes as well Jenni Rivera, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson.
The stars will be unveiled in separate ceremonies throughout 2023.
Most of the artists are expected to attend the events, which will also feature appearances and speeches by their famous friends and colleagues.
