Tullahoma, TN

Tennessee Secretary of State arrested for DUI after leaving Bonnaroo

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
NASHVILLE — Tre Hargett was arrested overnight following a suspected DUI.

The Tennessee Secretary of State said he was arrested by the Tullahoma police department for DUI after leaving Bonnaroo in Coffee County.

He was booked into jail just after 12 a.m. on Saturday and later released on bond just after 6 a.m., according to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.

The bond was set at $2000.

Hargett is due in court on Jul. 14.

Hargett’s office released the following statement early Saturday morning:

On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.

Hargett was elected by the Tennessee General Assembly to serve as Tennessee’s 37th secretary of state in 2009 and re-elected in 2013, 2017, and 2021.

FOX17 Nashville contributed to this article.

Comments / 71

Shib
3d ago

This guy will get his charges dropped so that it doesn't affect him financially or criminal while the normal citizen would get an insurance hike to lose their license for 12 months and a 10,000 dollar fine. No, not this guy he's a Republican politician.

Mr. Nice Guy
3d ago

Regardless of his position or party, he needs to be held accountable the same way as every other citizen.....

Aye Person
3d ago

Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche into an intersection near the town of Yountville and was hit by a 2014 Jeep, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement. no one said who was at fault. but he was indeed stuck by another vehicle. This Tennessee cat was pulled over. so in summary... what's your point hero?

