Drake’s new LP, Honestly, Nevermind, is polarizing to say the least. Over the last 36 hours, there has been no shortage of intense debate about the quality of the project and its house influences. Fortunately, those debates will come to a close in due time. It appears that Drake is very much aware that a vocal section of his fans would like him not to experiment with his sound or push into different genres. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, he revealed that he was working on a Scary Hours EP that would fit more in line with what he’s delivered in the past.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO