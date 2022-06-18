ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 Dead in Eisenhower Expressway Crash

 3 days ago

Two Chicago residents were killed early Saturday after their vehicle hit a pole on the westbound lanes of the Eisenhower...

CBS Chicago

Cartons of mail left in street in southwest suburbs after being spilled by USPS truck

PALOS HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- In a delivery disaster in Palos Hills, video shows a box truck spilling cartons of USPS mail onto the street. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, the mess of mail was left behind at 103rd Street and Harlem Avenue early Monday morning. Video shows a box truck spilling what appears to be hundreds of pieces of mail – leaving the busy intersection covered in it. We spoke with a man who heard what happened, and rushed over to help. Ammar Naser owns a nearby hookah business. He heard a loud noise and...
Woman, 22, fatally shot during argument in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and killed during an argument with a man Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 22-year-old was arguing with a man around 11:10 p.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, police said.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Motorcyclist killed in Ogle County crash

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Sunday afternoon crash in Ogle County left a Suburban Chicago man dead. It happened at the intersection of E. Illinois Route 64 and Mulford Road, about six miles north of Rochelle. Police said that a motorcycle driven by a 60-year-old man from Addison hit the driver side of a […]
CBS Chicago

Person of interest identified in parking lot shooting at Matteson Amazon facility

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A frightening scene outside a south suburban Amazon warehouse Tuesday where gunfire erupted in the parking lot.Police laid out yellow evidence markers outside the massive Amazon facility in Matteson, Illinois. Witnesses told police, two people got into an argument in the parking lot this morning.One started shooting but no one was hit. Both people involved had taken off by the time police arrived. Investigators said they have identified a person of interest and there is no danger to the public.
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged in 1991 homicide arrested in Gary, Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS 58) -- A 50-year-old Milwaukee man charged in a 1991 murder has been arrested. Quentin Maurice Smith, was charged in Lake County, Indiana, with one count for the murder of 35-year-old John Thomas Currie. Currie was found stabbed multiple times inside his apartment in Gary, Indiana on...
Investigation Underway After Homicide in North Chicago

(North Chicago, IL) Police in North Chicago are looking into a shooting that left one person dead. Officials say the incident took place around 11:20 on Sunday night in the 11-hundred block of 10th Street. An unidentified 33-year-old North Chicago man was taken from the scene in critical condition, but died at the hospital a short time later. There is currently no known motive, nor have any arrests been announced. The shooting is being looked into by North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
CBS Chicago

Two men shot, one killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot in Roseland Monday evening, and one of them was killed. At 6:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man and another man of an unknown age were standing outside a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car came by and someone inside shot them both. The 18-year-old was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. The other victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the same hospital. No one was in custody late Monday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
NBC Chicago

2 People Shot, 1 Fatally, in Chicago Lawn Monday

Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side, according to Chicago police. They were shot around 2:10 p.m. while traveling in a vehicle in the 6200 block of South Rockwell Avenue, police said. A male victim was shot in his torso...
cwbchicago.com

After 100 MPH chase, a man is charged with carjacking a woman in the Loop

Prosecutors say two men carjacked a woman at gunpoint in the Loop while she was on break from work. But they only charged one of the men with the hijacking. Devonte Ladd, 18, and Deshun McGee, 20, were arrested when they ran from the hijacked car following a traffic crash as state police and Chicago cops followed them, according to the allegations. A woman who ran from the vehicle escaped.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

