2 Dead in Eisenhower Expressway Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot in Roseland Monday evening, and one of them was killed. At 6:45 p.m., an 18-year-old man and another man of an unknown age were standing outside a home in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue when a dark blue car came by and someone inside shot them both. The 18-year-old was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. The other victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the same hospital. No one was in custody late Monday. Area Two detectives are investigating.

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO