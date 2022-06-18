Two actors from Netflix's 'The Chosen One' die in crash in Mexico

Click here to read the full article. A survivor of the Baja California accident that claimed the lives of actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González from the Netflix series “The Chosen One” says he doesn’t blame the van driver or the production company. But actor Yeray Albelda says it’s the norm that “people are exhausted” in many productions. The Mexican actors union ANDA also held a remote press conference Tuesday to weigh in on the fatal crash. In an interview with Variety, Albelda, one of the six survivors of the crash, said he was told that a mechanical failure might...

ACCIDENTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO