ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sir Ringo Starr among those wishing Sir Paul McCartney a happy 80th birthday

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhIRJ_0gF4qc4h00
Paul McCartney on stage at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersy on Thursday.

Sir Ringo Starr, Bruce Springsteen and Ronnie Wood were among stars who have been wishing Sir Paul McCartney a happy 80th birthday.

The ex-Beatle turned 80 on Saturday, days after finishing a brief US tour. The milestone comes the weekend before McCartney becomes Glastonbury’s oldest solo headliner, when he takes to the Pyramid stage on Saturday.

On Thursday, he was joined by Springsteen on stage in New Jersey, and the pair celebrated with a duet of Glory Days and I Wanna Be Your Man. Springsteen popped up again later to play guitar on a medley of songs from the Abbey Road album.

Jon Bon Jovi also joined Sir Paul on stage at the same concert, singing Happy Birthday to him with the help of 50,000 fans.

Fellow ex-Beatle Sir Ringo Starr, meanwhile, sent “peace and love” to his friend and former bandmate on Twitter on Saturday, posting a picture flashing a V sign for peace.

Referencing their 1968 song Birthday, Starr, who turned 80 last year, wrote: “They say it’s your birthday Saturday happy birthday Paul love you man have a great day peace and love Ringo and Barbara love love peace and love.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and Beach Boys star Brian Wilson also posted photos with McCartney along with birthday wishes.

And American singer-songwriter Carole King shared a photo of the pair embracing, with the caption: “Happy birthday paulmccartney. Welcome to the 80s.”

As well as fellow rock stars, McCartney was congratulated by former prime minister Gordon Brown. Referencing Thursday’s gig, Brown tweeted: “I think we would all like to sing Happy 80th Birthday to Paul McCartney today. My friend Jon Bon Jovi doing it in style here.”

Animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), of which Sir Paul is a longstanding supporter, also took the opportunity to thank him for his work, saying: “We love seeing you advocate for animals, and strive for ethical change! Thank you for raising awareness of the SaveCrueltyFreeCosmetics European Citizens’ Initiative.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

On Friday, four unsigned musicians – Serena Ittoo, Humm, Emily Theodora and Dullan – also performed at the ex-Beatle’s childhood home in Liverpool.

During his career, Sir Paul has won 18 Grammys, been awarded an OBE and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. He was appointed a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2017.

The father of five has been married to Nancy Shevell since 2011.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The hidden victims of the cost of living crisis

Sirin Kale’s piece highlighting the impact of the rising cost of living made for harrowing reading (‘It is so easy to lose everything’: tales of poverty, despair and dignity at a Citizens Advice centre, 9 June). The combination of inflation, wage stagnation and real-terms cuts to benefits are creating a perfect storm for those with least in our society.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Shevell
Person
Gordon Brown
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Ronnie Wood
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
Person
Carole King
InsideHook

Paul McCartney’s Brother Recalls the Beatles’ Early Years

On June 6, 1962, 60 years ago this week, the very nervous, almost-Fab foursome of John, Paul, George and Pete entered EMI’s studios on Abbey Road in the St. John’s neighborhood of London for their first recording session under the recording contract that the already legendary producer George Martin had offered their rather green manager, Brian Epstein, on the label he was then managing, Parlophone, when the pair had met the previous February. But the group — who were tearing up the pub and club circuit in the north of England after a long, grueling stint in Hamburg, Germany, where they’d played eight hours a day, six days a week, honing their craft and becoming one of the tightest and rawest bands in the country — nearly didn’t make the cut during that first session.
MUSIC
The Independent

Paul McCartney didn’t play on one Beatles song because he’d had a fight with John, Paul and George

Paul McCartney didn’t only write many of The Beatles’ greatest songs, but he played bass on them too.However, there was one song he passed up the opportunity to play on – not because he didn’t like it, but due to a fight he’d had with some of his bandmates.Reminiscing on the time the band recorded Revolver track “She Said, She Said”, McCartney, who turns 80 today (18 June), told Many Years from Now: “I’m not sure, but I think it was one of the only Beatle records I never played on.”He continued: “I think we’d had a barney or...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glastonbury#Rolling Stones#American
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney May Sing “Give Peace a Chance” with ‘Virtual’ John Lennon at Glastonbury 2022

Paul McCartney is set to virtually reunite with John Lennon for a live duet during his headlining show at Glastonbury on June 26. When McCartney takes the stage, closing out the annual music festival at Worthy Farm, he will be joined by his late Beatles bandmate—on screen—and is reportedly preparing to “duet” with John Lennon, who was killed on Dec. 8, 1980. On his recent Got Back Tour, McCartney has already used footage of Lennon singing the Let It Be track “I’ve Got a Feeling,” which has been put on a big screen during some of his recent performances.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Elton John, Chuck D and more pay tribute to Brian Wilson on his 80th birthday

Brian Wilson is today (June 20) celebrating his 80th birthday, and a number of stars have flocked to wish the legendary musician many happy returns. To celebrate the Beach Boys icon’s eight decades on the planet, his official social media channels have shared a seven-minute video featuring tributes from the likes of Elton John, Chuck D, Fleet Foxes, Bob Dylan, Carole King, Graham Nash, Smokey Robinson and many more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Paul McCartney once named a ‘hilarious’ Beatles song as his favourite

Every fan of The Beatles agrees that it’s hard to pick a favourite song. But this hasn’t stopped Paul McCartney from being asked numerous times which one he would pick.Considering he’s behind some of the band’s greatest tracks, it’s no surprise that McCartney doesn’t seem to have a fixed top choice. Over the years, the musician has name-checked several.However, it’s the song he selected during a 1988 interview with Mark Lewisohn that registers as his most unexpected choice.McCartney, who has turned 80 today (18 June), picked a B-side that featured on the original single of his very own “Let...
MUSIC
Salon

The incomparable Paul McCartney at 80

As we celebrate Paul McCartney's 80th birthday, it is positively staggering to note the many ways in which he has eclipsed the norms and expectations of his genre. When the former Beatle first heard the raucous sounds of Elvis Presley in the mid-1950s, rock 'n' roll wasn't a profession. It was a scourge. A decade later, when the Who declared "I hope I die before I get old" in "My Generation," no self-respecting rocker set his sights on retirement, much less living into middle-age.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Paul McCartney at 80: A personal portrait of the rock legend by Harry Benson

Harry Benson began photographing Paul McCartney in 1964, when The Beatles took America by storm, toured the world, and made their movie debut with A Hard Day’s Night. The legendary photojournalist was on hand to document it all. When the Fab Four came to an end, it was Benson who had intimate access to Paul and his wife Linda, as he forged a new path, creatively and personally.The collection in Harry Benson. Paul is a window into the life of one of the world’s best-known recording artists.Through Benson’s lens, you can see the evolution of Paul McCartney from performer to...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

The 8 Best George Harrison Songs— From The Beatles to Solo Career

Let me in here, I know I’ve been here/ Let me into your heart, George Harrison sings on “I’d Have You Anytime.” Despite singing to a rather ambiguous you, we’d like to think that the late Beatle was singing to our hearts—his fans—as a plea for individual recognition and release post-band breakup. And it worked. Harrison’s solo career was one composed of timeless hits that continue to inspire artists today.
MUSIC
The Independent

Elvis Costello shares ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ cover in 80th birthday tribute to Paul McCartney

Elvis Costello has shared a cover of a classic Beatles song in tribute to Paul McCartney on his 80th birthday.McCartney turned 80 on 18 June, just days before the legendary singer-songwriter is set to headline Glastonbury festival.Costello shared a version of The Beatles’ 1968 hit “Here, There And Everywhere”, which first appeared on Revolver.The song is credited to Lennon-McCartney, but was written by McCartney, who has cited it as among his favourite of his own compositions.You can listen to the cover version here.On Twitter, former Beatle Ringo Starr also shared a birthday tribute to McCartney, writing: “They say it’s...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Bruce Springsteen Joins Paul McCartney for Two Songs on Stage in New Jersey

When you travel to New Jersey, it’s likely the name Bruce Springsteen will come up in conversation. He’s practically the King of the Garden State. But when you’re Paul McCartney, he doesn’t just come up in conversation—he comes up on stage to join you while you’re on tour. Indeed, The Boss met the Beatle on stage to perform two tracks with the knighted McCartney at his show in New Jersey on Thursday (June 16).
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

324K+
Followers
79K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy