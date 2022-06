BLOUNTVILLE — About 100 pieces of real estate will go on the auction block Wednesday in a delinquent tax sale being held by Sullivan County. The minimum opening bids on the parcels range from $534 (for a lot in a mobile home park) to $21,285 for a home on Hawthorne Street in Kingsport. The latter is appraised by the county property assessor as having a market value of $54,400. Originally built in 1943, the 624-square-foot home is being auctioned due to unpaid taxes to the city of Kingsport and to Sullivan County for tax years 2013-2020.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO