Kansas Humane Society hosting $25 adoption event

By Samantha Boring
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society in Wichita is overflowing with cats and dogs. On Saturday, they held a $25 adopt a dog event to help with the problem.

People were lined up out the door when the humane society opened. They could adopt any adult dog six months and older for $25.

Cats could also be purchased for a minimum of $5.

Veterinarian who worked to save Kansas livestock speaks out

“We are really afraid this overpopulation is going to continue,” Emily Hurst, president of the Kansas Humane Society, said. “Fewer people are coming back to reclaim their animals less than 30% for dogs or 2% for cats.

“And I just can’t imagine losing your pet and not coming back for it. The city has offered to waive the reclaim fees, so we are really hoping these new loving families are going to keep these dogs in their homes forever and take good care of them.”

Animals will continue to be adopted at lower fees to help with the overcrowding.

If you cannot adopt, you can help in other ways by fostering, donating, or volunteering.

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

