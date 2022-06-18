ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

City of Uvalde, Texas, using legal maneuvers to block release of shooting info

By Don Jacobson
UPI News
 4 days ago
June 18 (UPI) -- The city of Uvalde, Texas, is attempting to block the public release of police records related to last month's deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, an official correspondence shows.

In a letter sent by a private law firm hired by the city to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday and later posted online, Uvalde officials argue they have legal authority to block the release of a wide array of information about police actions during the shootings under several provisions of state law.

One of the provisions it cites is a measure known as the "dead suspect loophole" under which authorities are allowed to withhold information relating to an ongoing investigation if the suspected criminal died in police custody, NPR reported.

Very few details have been released by local authorities over the police response to the massacre, in which an 18-year-old gunman using an automatic weapon killed 19 children and two adults on May 24. Parents and other critics say Uvalde police erred by not immediately breaching a classroom where the gunman barricaded himself and killed his victims.

The police response is now the subject of several investigations, including a probe conducted by the Department of Justice.

News organizations have sought public documents related to the shooting, requesting access to materials including body camera footage, photos, 911 calls, emails, text messages, criminal records and more under the Texas Open Records Act, but those requests have been denied.

According to the city's letter to Paxton, officials are citing exemptions to the open records law, including the "dead suspect loophole," to withhold information.

The loophole has been used often by Texas law enforcement agencies to turn aside family members and others seeking details about cases when someone charged with a crime dies while in custody, said Texas state Rep. Joe Moody, a member of the state house committee investigating the Uvalde shooting.

"The policy consideration is a good one," he told Texas Public Radio. "Maybe you're wrongfully accused of something; this was meant to protect the accused. And now it's been flipped on its head."

voice of reason 369
3d ago

it's because the officer had the shooter in his sites as he was shooting at the officers and didn't take the shot that could've saved everyone instead he stayed outside and just listened as the shooter walked through the front and murdered everyone

65
Tina Calhoun
3d ago

the cops know that they made a major mistakes by not breaching the classroom where the shooter was a the cops know that by blocking the information that they can cover their tracks and hide behind that

43
Adam
3d ago

The city and police department don't want the body cam footage of them savagely beating and tasing parents who were trying to save their children. They also don't want the public to see/hear the orders to "stand down" while children were turned into Swiss cheese. And people still believe the police protect us...

The Associated Press

Texas top cop: Uvalde police could’ve ended rampage early on

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police had enough officers and firepower on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, and they would have found the door to the classroom where he was holed up unlocked if they had bothered to check it, the head of the Texas state police testified Tuesday, pronouncing the law enforcement response an “abject failure.”
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Report: Police in Uvalde had rifles earlier than known

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Multiple police officers armed with rifles and at least one ballistic shield stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while a gunman carried out a massacre of 19 elementary students and two teachers, according to a Monday news report that marks the latest embarrassing revelation about the failure of law enforcement to thwart the attack.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
islandwavesnews.com

Shots Fired in Uvalde

On Tuesday, May 24, 18 year-old Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos arrived at the school at 11:28 a.m., but police didn’t announce the shooter was in custody until 1:06 p.m. At 11:00 a.m., the shooter fires a bullet into...
UVALDE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Grandma Told Shooter to Get Rid of Gun Before Uvalde Massacre

ULVADE, Texas–In the days before Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, his grandmother demanded he remove a gun from her house, according to a neighbor and a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Rudy Martinez, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ramos’ family,...
UVALDE, TX
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
382K+
Followers
59K+
Post
126M+
Views
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

