ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mountain lion in Southern California study killed by vehicle

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A mountain lion that was part of a National Park Service study was fatally struck by a vehicle in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains along the same road where her mother was similarly killed.

The adult female cougar, dubbed P-54, died Friday on Las Virgenes Road, south of Mulholland Highway, the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said.

P-54 was outfitted with a radio tracking collar by biologists who are studying how the big cats live in habitat fragmented by urban sprawl, barriers that limit genetic diversity and with hazards ranging from poisons to roads and freeways.

The park service said P-54 was the 29th mountain lion killed by vehicles since 2002 in the study area, which includes the Santa Monica range, Simi Hills, Santa Susana Mountains, Verdugo Mountains and Griffith Park in Los Angeles.

P-54 was born in January 2017. Her mother, P-23, was killed by a vehicle farther south on Las Virgenes Road in January 2018.

In May 2020, P-54 gave birth to a litter that researchers believe did not survive. Later that year, she gave birth to two males. One of them, P-97, was killed two months ago on the Interstate 405 freeway in LA near the Getty Center.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Monica, CA
Pets & Animals
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Santa Monica, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Monica, CA
Cars
City
Santa Monica, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Santa Susana Mountains#Vehicles#A National Park Service
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
68K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy