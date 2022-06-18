APD clears area after reports of shots fired near Krieg Fields, Roy G. Guerrero Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said the area is clear near Krieg Fields and Roy G. Guerrero Park after police received reports of shots fired Saturday morning.

APD said multiple callers reported hearing shots being fired around 10:30 a.m.

“When officers arrived on scene they continued to hear gunfire. The area was locked down and SWAT responded to conduct a large area search,” APD said in a tweet.

At 2:33 p.m. Austin police said the area was cleared, and no victims or suspects were located as a result of the search.

During a panel discussion June 4, Montopolis community leaders voiced concerns about violence, harassment and drug paraphernalia at Krieg Fields and the surrounding area. Some APD officers and members of the public also attended the discussion to listen.

