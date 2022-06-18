Tennessee secretary of state arrested on DUI charges

Tennessee S ecretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested on DUI charges Friday night after leaving a local music festival, his office confirmed Saturday.

Hargett, a Republican, was leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival when he was pulled over by local police. It’s not clear where the secretary of state was pulled over or what the extent of his charges are.

NANCY PELOSI’S HUSBAND PAUL ARRESTED FOR DUI IN CALIFORNIA

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI," Hargett said in a statement to the Washington Examiner . "Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward.”

Hargett was first elected by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2009 and serves as the state’s 37th secretary of state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Other political figures, including the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi , the former attorney general of Pennsylvania , and a congressional candidate in New Jersey , have been hit with DUI or DWI charges in recent months.

The Washington Examiner reached out to local police agencies for more information but has not received a response.