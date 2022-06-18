ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles News: 49ers writer likes the Jaquiski Tartt signing for Philly

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Tartt was one of my favorite players to watch during the past few seasons. The former second-round pick in 2015 had issues staying healthy, but there was no doubt he made a difference when he was on the field. Simply put, the 49ers...

www.bleedinggreennation.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Proposal

What are the Dallas Cowboys going to do with All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith?. While most would suggest that the Cowboys just hold onto Smith, others have wondered if Dallas could be put into a better longterm position if a trade is made. Bleacher Report suggested a blockbuster Cowboys-Steelers trade...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Insider says Steelers will start Mitchell Trubisky, part ways with Mason Rudolph

By just about every account on the subject, the Pittsburgh Steelers would start free agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett if they had to play a game today. It was even reported on Monday that "Trubisky was the most consistent (during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp) and Pickett has an uphill battle to unseat him from that top spot" this summer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
The Spun

Blockbuster Cowboys-Steelers Trade Has Been Suggested

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith has been the anchor to Dallas' offensive line for more than a decade now in what's sure to be a Hall of Fame career. However, with mounting injuries and age becoming more of a factor, one football writer believes the team should send a Smith-centered package to the Steelers ahead of training camp.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jared Goff's Big Personal News

Jared Goff and his longtime girlfriend, Christen Harper, announced some big personal news this week. The Detroit Lions quarterback and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend are engaged to be married. Congrats to Jared and Christen!. "Ahhh!!!! I love you guys!!!! Congrats," Camille Kostek wrote on Instagram. "OMGGGGGG!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Kamie...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#The Eagles#American Football#Niners#Kp
fadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry Was Seen Dancing Provocatively With The Finals MVP Trophy At The Warriors' After Party

The Golden State Warriors were counted out by several people before the season started and even during their playoff run, but they proved all their doubters wrong by winning the NBA championship. During that time, there was a lot of trash talk happening between the Warriors and the teams they were playing, notably the Grizzlies and even during the Celtics series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy