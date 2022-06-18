ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

CDC officially recommends COVID-19 shots for children under 5: Here’s what to know

By Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DulBB_0gF4nJ2H00

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health advisers on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.

The advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that coronavirus vaccines should be opened to children as young as 6 months. The final signoff was expected later in the day from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

While the Food and Drug Administration OKs vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.

COVID spreading as fast as during previous surges, testing company says

The government has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.

Here are some things to know:

What kinds are available?

Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.

Pfizer’s vaccine is for 6 months through 4 years. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.

Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for kids with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.

How well do they work?

In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections.

However, exactly how well they work is hard to pin down, especially when it comes to the Pfizer vaccine.

Two doses of Moderna appeared to be only about 40% effective at preventing milder infections at a time when the omicron variant was causing most COVID-19 illnesses. Pfizer presented study information suggesting the company saw 80% with its three shots. But the Pfizer data was so limited — and based on such a small number of cases — that experts and federal officials say they don’t feel there is a reliable estimate yet.

Should my little one be vaccinated?

Yes, according to the CDC’s advisers. While COVID-19 has been the most dangerous for older adults, younger people, including children, can also get very sick.

Hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave. Since the start of the pandemic, about 480 children under age 5 are counted among the nation’s more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, federal data shows.

“It is worth vaccinating, even though the number of deaths are relatively rare, because these deaths are preventable through vaccination,” said Dr. Matthew Daley, a Kaiser Permanente Colorado researcher who sits on the advisory committee.

Which vaccine should my child get?

Either one, says Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief.

“Whatever vaccine your health care provider, pediatrician has, that’s what I would give my child,’’ Marks said Friday.

The doses haven’t been tested against each other, so experts say there’s no way to tell if one is better.

One consideration: It takes roughly three months to complete the Pfizer three-shot series, but just one month for Moderna’s two shots. So families eager to get children protected quickly might want Moderna.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Who’s giving the shots?

Pediatricians, other primary care physicians and children’s hospitals are planning to provide the vaccines. Limited drugstores will offer them for at least some of the under-5 group.

U.S. officials expect most shots to take place at pediatricians’ offices. Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctor, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. He predicted the pace of vaccination to be far slower than it was for older populations.

“We’re going see vaccinations ramp up over weeks and even potentially over a couple of months,” Jha said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Xhsl_0gF4nJ2H00
This May 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP)

Can children get other vaccines at the same time?

It’s common for little kids to get more than one vaccine during a doctor’s visit.

In studies of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in infants and toddlers, other vaccinations were not given at the same time, so there is no data on potential side effects when that happens.

But problems have not been identified in older children or adults when COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations were given together, and the CDC is advising that it’s safe for younger children as well.

What if my child recently had COVID-19?

About three-quarters of children of all ages are estimated to have been infected at some point. For older ages, the CDC has recommended vaccination anyway to lower the chances of reinfection.

Experts have noted re-infections among previously infected people and say the highest levels of protection occur in those who were both vaccinated and previously infected.

The CDC has said people may consider waiting about three months after an infection to be vaccinated.

AP reporter Zeke Miller in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Where to find vaccines for kids

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As more agencies recommend young children get vaccinated, there are several resources available to parents to find vaccine providers. According to a post by the Texas Department of State Health Services, COVID-19 cases are rising across the state and it is recommended that children ages 6 months to 4 years get […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will be administering boosters and first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children this week. From 1 to 5 p.m. today and 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, the Harlingen Health Department will host a clinic for children 6 months and older to receive the Baby […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mix of emotions from parents following COVID 19 vaccines for kids under 6

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Parents are reacting to the new CDC guidelines regarding children and the covid-19 vaccine. As health experts are now recommending all children six-months through five- years of age should receive a covid-19 vaccine.  On Saturday, June 18th, the CDC  endorsed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for a new age […]
KIDS
ValleyCentral

McAllen man found guilty of capital murder

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 kidnapping and murder of his former mother-in-law. Monte Eric Jordan was found guilty of capital murder for the kidnapping and murder of Marta Beatriz Adams, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. On April 28, […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ValleyCentral

Have you seen him: Police search for man wanted in assault

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a man wanted for Continuous Violence Against the Family, a Third Degree Felony. On Wednesday, McAllen PD received a report of an assault at 10:25 a.m., according to authorities. A warrant of arrest was issued for Heron Nelson Villalobos […]
ValleyCentral

Poll: Abbott, O’Rourke gubernatorial race tightens

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday shows the Texas gubernatorial race has tightened between Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke in the wake of the mass shooting in a Uvalde elementary school where 19 children and two adults were killed. The poll, the first to come out since the May 24 shooting, […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

WANTED: Car linked to drive-by shooting that killed child

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a car linked to a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy. Harris Couty officials are searching for the car linked to the shooting that resulted in the death of Paul Vasquez in the Cloverleaf area, East Harris […]
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Man wanted for indecency with a child

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Alberto Antonio Hernandez. Authorities said Hernandez is wanted on charges of indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child. Sheriff’s officials said Hernandez’s last known location was in Edinburg. Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers describe Hernandez as a Hispanic male, with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
ValleyCentral

Migrant encounters set new monthly record in May

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The number of migrant encounters at U.S. borders again reached a monthly all-time high in May, according to new data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Nationwide, border authorities encountered migrants 273,309 times in May, representing a 4 percent increase from the 261,780 migrant encounters in April. March […]
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

WCSO: Murder suspect captured in Matamoros

RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office reported a murder suspect is in custody. According to the sheriff’s office, Rolando Chavarria was captured in Matamoros, Mexico on Sunday. Police said they were looking for an individual involved in a domestic shooting in the area of east Main street in Raymondville. Chavarria was turned […]
ValleyCentral

Armed suspects wanted in string of Edinburg robberies

Edinburg, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects accused of holding up three businesses in a string of a few hours. At approximately 3:30 a.m. on June 6, Edinburg PD responded to the 500 block of East University Dr. in reference to a robbery. Authorities shared surveillance video […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ValleyCentral

Teen sentenced to 16 years in gun violence case

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for shooting a homeowner multiple times in a burglary. On April 5, 2021, Rodrigo Villarreal unlawfully entered a home through an open garage door and made his way into a bedroom, according to a press release. While residents slept inside the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP: 12 gang members arrested

EDINBURG, Texas — Border Patrol agents say they arrested 10 Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members and two other gang members over weekend. Between June 15 and Saturday, McAllen Border Patrol apprehended seven Salvadoran MS-13 gang members and one 18th Street gang member with convictions for rape, aggravated robbery, illicit groups and resistance. “One migrant MS-13 […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Body discovered on ranch, homicide investigation underway

Update 6/20/2022: The Alton Police Department has released a statement saying that the preliminary cause and manner of death was an accidental drug overdose. ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered on a ranch Saturday morning. At approximately 7:38 a.m. Saturday, the Alton Police Department responded […]
ValleyCentral

Former IDEA teacher sentenced for improper relationship with student

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Benito educator was sentenced after he plead guilty to having an improper relationship with a student. Eduardo Rendon, 31, was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication and 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to one count of an improper relationship between educator and a student. His […]
ValleyCentral

Man arrested in viral Whataburger assault

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man has been arrested following a viral video showing him assaulting an individual in a Whataburger parking lot. At approximately 2:05 a.m. on June 11, an individual was caught on camera assaulting another at the Whataburger, located on Alton Gloor Boulevard in Brownsville. The victim of the assault reported the […]
ValleyCentral

Gonzalez: Republicans disregard south Texas facts about infrastructure, blame cartels

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, (D-TX15), apologized to constituents for a hijacked meeting on RGV infrastructure. After the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth’s Republican members turned the solutions-based roundtable and flipped it into a Biden-to-blame rant. “It’s really sad.” said Rep. Gonzalez, “They came here to […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Peñitas: Osiel Ramos elected Councilman Place 1

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Osiel Ramos was selected as councilman place 1 after winning a special election held on Tuesday. Ramos defeated Jose Luis Ochoa by a total of 57.67%, receiving 451 votes. 782 people in total casted ballots in the election. The election was held for the seat of former-councilman Alex Guajardo. Guajardo confessed […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy