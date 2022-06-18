Which Falcons will be unrestricted free agents in 2023?
In 2020, the Atlanta Falcons finally hit rock bottom. After an 0-5 start, team owner Arthur Blank had no choice but to fire general manager Thomas Dimitroff and head coach Dan Quinn.
Two years later, this Falcons roster is almost unrecognizable. While we aren’t sure what to expect from the team on the field this season, Atlanta has effectively created salary cap space for 2023 and beyond.
Here’s a look at 25 players who will be unrestricted free agents next offseason.
© (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Comments / 0