ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

CDC officially recommends COVID-19 shots for children under 5: Here’s what to know

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire, Mike Stobbe
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BltNw_0gF4mQ0L00

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health advisers on Saturday recommended COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots.

The advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unanimously decided that coronavirus vaccines should be opened to children as young as 6 months. The final signoff was expected later in the day from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

While the Food and Drug Administration OKs vaccines, it’s the CDC that decides who should get them.

COVID spreading as fast as during previous surges, testing company says

The government has been gearing up for the start of the shots early next week, with millions of doses ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

Roughly 18 million kids will be eligible, but it remains to be seen how many will ultimately get the vaccines. Less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have done so since vaccination opened up to them last November.

Here are some things to know:

What kinds are available?

Two brands — Pfizer and Moderna — got the green light Friday from the FDA. The vaccines use the same technology but are being offered at different dose sizes and number of shots for the youngest kids.

Pfizer’s vaccine is for 6 months through 4 years. The dose is one-tenth of the adult dose, and three shots are needed. The first two are given three weeks apart, and the last at least two months later.

Moderna’s is two shots, each a quarter of its adult dose, given about four weeks apart for kids 6 months through 5. The FDA also approved a third dose, at least a month after the second shot, for kids with immune conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious illness.

How well do they work?

In studies, vaccinated youngsters developed levels of virus-fighting antibodies as strong as young adults, suggesting that the kid-size doses protect against coronavirus infections.

However, exactly how well they work is hard to pin down, especially when it comes to the Pfizer vaccine.

Two doses of Moderna appeared to be only about 40% effective at preventing milder infections at a time when the omicron variant was causing most COVID-19 illnesses. Pfizer presented study information suggesting the company saw 80% with its three shots. But the Pfizer data was so limited — and based on such a small number of cases — that experts and federal officials say they don’t feel there is a reliable estimate yet.

Should my little one be vaccinated?

Yes, according to the CDC’s advisers. While COVID-19 has been the most dangerous for older adults, younger people, including children, can also get very sick.

Hospitalizations surged during the omicron wave. Since the start of the pandemic, about 480 children under age 5 are counted among the nation’s more than 1 million COVID-19 deaths, federal data shows.

“It is worth vaccinating, even though the number of deaths are relatively rare, because these deaths are preventable through vaccination,” said Dr. Matthew Daley, a Kaiser Permanente Colorado researcher who sits on the advisory committee.

Which vaccine should my child get?

Either one, says Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s vaccine chief.

“Whatever vaccine your health care provider, pediatrician has, that’s what I would give my child,’’ Marks said Friday.

The doses haven’t been tested against each other, so experts say there’s no way to tell if one is better.

One consideration: It takes roughly three months to complete the Pfizer three-shot series, but just one month for Moderna’s two shots. So families eager to get children protected quickly might want Moderna.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Who’s giving the shots?

Pediatricians, other primary care physicians and children’s hospitals are planning to provide the vaccines. Limited drugstores will offer them for at least some of the under-5 group.

U.S. officials expect most shots to take place at pediatricians’ offices. Many parents may be more comfortable getting the vaccine for their kids at their regular doctor, White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said. He predicted the pace of vaccination to be far slower than it was for older populations.

“We’re going see vaccinations ramp up over weeks and even potentially over a couple of months,” Jha said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Xhsl_0gF4mQ0L00
This May 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows production of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP)

Can children get other vaccines at the same time?

It’s common for little kids to get more than one vaccine during a doctor’s visit.

In studies of the Moderna and Pfizer shots in infants and toddlers, other vaccinations were not given at the same time, so there is no data on potential side effects when that happens.

But problems have not been identified in older children or adults when COVID-19 shots and other vaccinations were given together, and the CDC is advising that it’s safe for younger children as well.

What if my child recently had COVID-19?

About three-quarters of children of all ages are estimated to have been infected at some point. For older ages, the CDC has recommended vaccination anyway to lower the chances of reinfection.

Experts have noted re-infections among previously infected people and say the highest levels of protection occur in those who were both vaccinated and previously infected.

The CDC has said people may consider waiting about three months after an infection to be vaccinated.

AP reporter Zeke Miller in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

COVID-19 vaccines now available for kids under 5

COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old are being made available as of Tuesday. CDC officials say all eligible children, including those who have already had COVID-19, should get vaccinated to provide protections against hospitalizations, death, and possible long-term complications. Fever, fatigue and swelling at the injection site are possible side effects […]
KIDS
KTLA

Biden visits clinic as kids under 5 start getting COVID vaccine

President Joe Biden visited a vaccination clinic Tuesday to celebrate that virtually all Americans can now get a COVID-19 shot Tuesday after the authorization of vaccines for kids under 5 over the weekend. Biden visited a vaccination clinic in Washington, where some of the first shots were given to young children in the last major […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KTLA

Man, woman found shot dead at Oxnard train station

Oxnard police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found on a bench at a train station Sunday morning. Police responded to the Oxnard Transportation Center at 201 East Fourth St. around 6:30 a.m. for a report of two people who were bleeding and unresponsive. When they arrive on scene, […]
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
KTLA

Car overturns down Hollywood Hills embankment, lands near home

One person was pulled from a car that overturned down a Hollywood Hills embankment and landed near home Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. at 3174 N. Deronda Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Around 10:25 a.m., LAFD said one person had been extricated from the overturned vehicle, which came […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man fatally shot while driving with child in car on Father’s Day in Long Beach

Police are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man on Father’s Day in Long Beach. The incident was reported about 8:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed. Arriving officers found the adult male victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound […]
KTLA

World’s largest recorded freshwater fish found in Cambodia

The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States. The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost four meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

Woman who drove man who killed Nipsey Hussle testifies

A woman testified Monday that she unwittingly drove the man now charged with killing rapper Nipsey Hussle to and from the scene of the shooting, not accepting that he had fired the deadly shots despite seeing him load a gun moments before. Bryannita Nicholson, 35, said that when she and Eric Holder, with whom she […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police: One dead, three injured in DC shooting

The DC Police Department reports that four people were shot, including one Metropolitan police officer. One victim, a juvenile, was killed. The other victims, including the officer, were hospitalized. The officer is in stable condition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Air pollution can travel from lungs to brain through bloodstream

Breathing in air pollution can lead to toxic particles entering the brain -- and not just through the nose. New research suggests they have a direct pathway through the bloodstream, potentially contributing to brain disorders and neurological damage. "There are gaps in our knowledge around the harmful effects of airborne...
TRAVEL
KTLA

Beyoncé to release new single at Monday night

In just a matter of hours, we will all have new music from Beyoncé. The “Be Alive” singer announced via social media that she’ll be releasing new music at the stroke of Midnight on Tuesday for fans on the East Coast. For West Coast fans, that single should drop at 9 p.m. tonight. Of course […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
KTLA

KTLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy