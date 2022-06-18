ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

The ‘Chocolate Stop’ returns to Malibu

By Judy Abel
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 4 days ago

On the last day of a grueling seven-day bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles, it must be a real treat to receive chocolate candies from costumed revelers cheering your efforts. That’s what happened on June 11 as the unofficial “Chocolate Stop” returned to Malibu after a two-year pandemic hiatus. It made for a colorful and delicious near-end for riders bicycling in 2022’s AIDS/LifeCycle Ride.

Formerly called the California AIDS Ride, the fundraising event began in 1994 to raise money and awareness for AIDS-related causes. Specifically, the millions raised over the years funds the work of San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center to provide free HIV/AIDS medical care, testing and prevention services. According to its mission, bicyclists raise funds and awareness to end the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS, grow activism, and honor those who have passed from AIDS-related causes all while providing a positive, life-affirming experience for people affected by the disease.

However, a seven-day, 545-mile bike ride is tiring, especially on the last day and especially after slogging up a steep incline. So, in an effort to boost spirits, provide caloric energy, and just have fun, a volunteer named Lisa Bennett organized what’s become known as the “Chocolate Stop” in Malibu on the last leg of the journey. Bennett had been a two-time rider and three-time roadie who helps riders, whose teaching career no longer allowed her to participate in the time-consuming training and event. However, she still wanted to participate in some way, she wrote in an email, because “I know what it’s like riding so many miles and so many hills every day and I know what an incredible treat it is to be rewarded by strangers with goodies. I knew the riders would appreciate a little sweetness to keep them going until the lunch stop.”

Bennett and her pals started out their nearly two-decade unofficial stop handing out chocolates at Pacific Coast Highway and Emily Shane/Heathercliff Drive, where cyclists have just finished struggling up the steep incline from Zuma Beach. It’s the last hill the riders climb on their destination to Los Angeles and Pride celebrations throughout the city.

Since Bennett was not able to continue the tradition this year, the unofficial Chocolate Stop was taken over by some do-gooders whom The Malibu Times were unable to reach before deadline. One man named Mark, dressed in an inflatable unicorn costume, delighted the riders with Twix, Hershey’s, Snickers, Reese’s cups, Almond Joy, $100 Grand and KitKat bars.

Since the Chocolate Stop is not an official stop on the tour, many cyclists are pleasantly caught off-guard with offers of chocolates and water. It’s an amusing game trying to hand off the candy to a moving target on a bicycle, like handing off a baton in a relay race; accidents happen, and sometimes it can get a bit messy. According to longtime participant Mark Frey of Rancho Palos Verdes, “It’s either coffee or chocolate that keeps us moving. People love to stop at the Chocolate Stop to get their chocolate fix.”

Advertisement

Of course, the chocolate isn’t the only reason Frey likes this part of the ride.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27xntC_0gF4m8Rk00
Riders receive treats at the ‘Chocolate Stop’ in Malibu during the AIDS/Lifesycle Ride on Saturday, June 11. Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlMyJ_0gF4m8Rk00
Photo by Julie Ellerton/TMT.

“I love riding through Malibu,” Frey commented. “Malibu has some of the most scenic coastal routes of any place in California and, trust me, I have ridden from San Francisco to San Diego and I just love that stretch of Malibu.”

Speaking of love, Frey met his husband at Trancas Market while stopping on a training ride. The couple made a family and now has two adult daughters. Frey’s AIDS/LifeCycle Ride this year was his 15th. He and his husband raised nearly $20,000 this year. Overall, the AIDS/LifeCycle Ride has raised more than $17 million in 2022.

The post The ‘Chocolate Stop’ returns to Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a Dreamy Santa Monica Retreat That Epitomizes Indoor-Outdoor Living

Not even a modern California retreat can conceal the Midwestern roots of Kathy Taslitz, an interior designer and artist. When describing her and husband Matt Grode’s dream home—that is, one that could be comfortably shared with family and friends, the Chicago-raised decorator relies on one of the heartland’s greatest cinematic scenes, quoting Kevin Costner’s character in Field of Dreams: “This was one of those, ‘If you build it, they will come’ moments.”
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Why LA Could Become The Next BBQ Hot Spot

Barbeque is an American food steeped in rich tradition. At its heart, it's the simple combination of time, heat, and meat, but within that simple trifecta is plenty of room for individualism and tradition. Several of America's barbeque traditions come from the southern region, with many states having their own unique style that is further broken down by the state's own regions and geography. For instance, North Carolina is known for having a light vinegar-based sauce in the east and a heavier, ketchup-based sauce in the western parts of the state, per Food Network.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Be My Travel Muse

15 of the Best Things to Do in Orange County, California

Snuggled between Los Angeles and San Diego Counties, Orange County is a dreamy haven fit for any Southern California itinerary. Here you’ll find an endless summer, a picturesque coastline, quaint beach towns, and much more. There’s plenty to do, whether you’re just passing through or plan to stay a while.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malibu, CA
Sports
City
Malibu, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
coloradoboulevard.net

Tour de Laemmle: Pasadena’s Final Showing

The curtains are closing on the Laemmle Playhouse 7. After 20 plus years as a fixture of the Playhouse Village (formerly Playhouse District), Laemmle Playhouse 7 is leaving Pasadena. If you are a fan of independent, foreign, or art house cinema, you have probably seen a movie at the Playhouse 7.
PASADENA, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Restaurants In Yorba Linda in 2022

Located in northern Orange County, Yorba Linda is a city of nearly 70,000 people and is known for its small town charm. Although the food scene here doesn’t get the admiration of Orange County foodies, there are plenty of good restaurants that deserve recognition. Here is my pick of...
YORBA LINDA, CA
foxla.com

These neighborhoods are LA's top water waste offenders

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolates#Accidents Happen#Bicycling#Relay Race
Orange County Business Journal

Collins Island Home Sells for Record $12.5M

One of only eight homes on the Balboa Island community of Collins Island in Newport Beach has sold for $12.5 million, marking the first transaction for the neighborhood since 2020. The sale of the 3,500-square-foot 7 Collins Island is also a new record price for the community, according to data...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
12tomatoes.com

Los Angeles’ Ban On Gas Stoves Could Shut Down Asian Restaurants

Los Angeles County’s City Council has set a very simple goal: They want to become carbon neutral by the time 2045 rolls around. As a result of this initiative, most residential and commercial gas appliances are going to be banned. While this is a wonderful choice when it comes to statewide sustainability, it could have some severe consequences for the food community.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-19-2022]

As morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine, maybe you’ll want to take dad for an outdoor dining experience to enjoy the weather. We have a big list for that. But if eating out with the whole family sounds too involved or too last minute, then we’ve got other options to consider as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Summer Showers in San Fernando Valley

San Fernando Valley, CA: Rain fell in the San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Key News Network video captured rain at Laurel Canyon and Roscoe Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. See Key News Network’s other related weather stories from Tuesday night and early Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

BeachLife Festival 2022: Day Two

One good night’s sleep later, Day Two of the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California kicked off flawlessly. Festival-goers paraded through throngs of artwork of different mediums to the sounds of Magic! to start the day. Over on the Hightide Stage, Sugar Ray was preparing to take the crowd back to the late 90s, reminiscent of their MTV days.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Dozens of fights at LAX canceled on Father's Day

LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations this weekend has had an effect at Southland airports, with 40 scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The tracking site FlightAware.com also listed 153 flight delays at LAX. John Wayne Airport in Orange County had five flight cancellations...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Fourth of July 2022 Fireworks Shows And Events Across Southern California

Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Independence Day festivities will run through the weekend at Universal Studios Hollywood, beginning July 2 and running through July 4. Each night will feature a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m., live music and special Fourth of July themed decor all over the park. The fireworks show will be synchronized with Universal-themed music. All festivities are included in the price of a ticket purchased for entry to the theme park.
TORRANCE, CA
Sfvbj.com

Woodland Hills Shopping Center Sells for $25M

The Mayhew Plaza Shopping Center, a Smart & Final Extra-anchored neighborhood shopping center in Woodland Hills, has sold for $24.5 million. The sellers, J Globo and SHWH, were represented by GTR Consulting Group Inc.’s Thomas Kim and William Shin. The buyer, comprised primarily of GNC Properties and Western Prime Holdings, was represented by Joe Penich of KW Commercial.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu plans for activities in the sunshine

As spring wraps up, summer programs return with swimming, skateboarding, and film screenings By Trisha Anas Special to The Malibu Times With summer fast approaching, a rise in temperatures is not the only thing coming soon.  The Malibu Community Services Department — formerly Parks and Recreation — has organized more than several programs for all […] The post Malibu plans for activities in the sunshine appeared first on The Malibu Times.
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
504
Followers
476
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy