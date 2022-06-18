FAITH FOUNDATION

In what was clearly the social event to kick off the summer, WISE & Healthy Aging hosted its first in-person community event since 2019. Sponsored by RAND and Santa Monica College, the Celebration of Caring event was held at The Broad Stage at Santa Monica College’s Performing Arts Center on Monday. With more than 200 attendees that included local community leaders and long-time supporters, the evening included a community tribute to Iao Katagiri, a tireless community advocate who passed away on April 28; honored Barbara Browning, a veteran volunteer for more than 15,000 hours supporting seniors and their caregivers at WISE& Healthy Aging, since her retirement in 2010f UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica; and recognized Michael Rich, President of the RAND Corporation, for his 40 years of service on the WISE & Healthy Aging Board. Grace Cheng Braun, President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging since 2005, was also honored as she prepares to leave the organization at the end of June.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO