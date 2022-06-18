ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

FAITH FOUNDATION

By Guest Author
Santa Monica Daily Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an African American, Christianity has provided a strong foundation for my life. Born into the civil rights movement and parents who promoted faith tradition as an instrumental way of life embeds my core being. Both parents brought strong faith principles to their marriage and our family practiced Christian values within...

www.smdp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

WISE & Healthy Aging’s Celebration of Caring 2022

In what was clearly the social event to kick off the summer, WISE & Healthy Aging hosted its first in-person community event since 2019. Sponsored by RAND and Santa Monica College, the Celebration of Caring event was held at The Broad Stage at Santa Monica College’s Performing Arts Center on Monday. With more than 200 attendees that included local community leaders and long-time supporters, the evening included a community tribute to Iao Katagiri, a tireless community advocate who passed away on April 28; honored Barbara Browning, a veteran volunteer for more than 15,000 hours supporting seniors and their caregivers at WISE& Healthy Aging, since her retirement in 2010f UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica; and recognized Michael Rich, President of the RAND Corporation, for his 40 years of service on the WISE & Healthy Aging Board. Grace Cheng Braun, President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging since 2005, was also honored as she prepares to leave the organization at the end of June.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Nick Gabaldón Day brings the joy of surfing to Angelenos of color

In the 1940s when almost every inch of beach was hostile to Black Angelenos, Santa Monica native Nick Gabaldón defied the odds to become California’s first documented surfer of Black and Mexican American descent. Using a combination of bravery, grit, and a 13-foot rescue surfboard borrowed from a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Local agencies spread anti-firework messaging as July 4 approaches

June gloom has burned off and Independence Day is right around the corner, bringing to mind visions of melting ice cream cones and blossoming fireworks displays. But this year, agencies are once again warning against illegal and unlicensed fireworks, with Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer doubling down on annual messaging about the danger of illegal fireworks. And with continued hot, dry and windy conditions across Los Angeles County, notably nearby in the Santa Monica Mountains, errant fireworks could spell disaster this Fourth of July.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Santa Monica Artist Wins Best of Miniatures Award

Lori Pollack, an artist and resident of Santa Monica, California, has won the Best of Miniatures award in the continuously competitive June 2022 San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) Member’s exhibition “Bring Color,” an in-gallery show of the SDWS at 2825 Dewey Road in Liberty Station, San Diego, CA. Pollack’s painting titled “Vibrant Succulent” was selected by prominent local artist Susan Keith for this honor, out of over 200 entries. Keith said of the painting, “This is really a standout in transparent water color. The highlights on this are really beautiful, how she has done them in different shades and values of pink. In contrast she has cool colors for the darker values. I love it, it is beautiful.”
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Monica, CA
Society
Santa Monica Daily Press

Zuma Creek Bridge

The National Park Service and the Santa Monica Mountains Fund, the official nonprofit partner for Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area (SMMNRA), held a dedication ceremony for the Zuma Creek Bridge recently. The event was attended by park officials, donors and local elected officials. The bridge offers a safe stream...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Malibu Association of REALTORS Scholarship Winner Announced

Each year Malibu Association of REALTORS members contribute toward a $1,000 scholarship that is awarded to the Malibu High School graduating senior who has demonstrated a high academic standard, strong character, and an interest in entrepreneurial activities. It is the desire of the Malibu Association of REALTORS to foster curiosity and creativity in the business world.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Council repeals landmark designation for two recently approved properties

In a June 14 City Council meeting, Councilmembers voted to repeal two recently designated landmarks, including a property built and formerly occupied by man who fought to prevent Black people from purchasing property in Santa Monica. The two properties are a 1914 multi-unit residential structure located at 1665 Appian Way...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Recreational marijuana sales tax could appear on November ballot

City Hall has yet to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana, however they are already thinking about how to tax it. In a June 14 Council meeting, Councilmembers voted unanimously to have staff research a ballot measure that would allow the City to place a Santa Monica tax on the sale of recreational cannabis.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Santa Monica Daily Press

Catalytic Converter Theft Arrest

On June 17, at approximately 3:30 a.m, Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Officers responded to the 900 block of 4th Street to investigate a theft. The Reporting Party (RP) heard noises coming from the unsecured sub garage of their apartment complex. The RP immediately contacted 9-1-1 after investigating and observing a male underneath a vehicle.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Big Blue Bus fare changes take effect tomorrow

A pandemic-era pilot program designed to make local bus trips safer and more efficient — at the expense of rider convenience, according to many — comes to an end this week, with the resumption of cash payments aboard the Big Blue Bus. Beginning Wednesday, June 22, Big Blue...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy