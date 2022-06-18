Winter Park tears down Central Park stage to make way for new performance pavilion

WINTER PARK, Fla. — If you’re driving on the north end of downtown Winter Park, you may notice the active construction zone of the Central Park main stage.

Demolition to tear the site down got underway this week so a new and improved stage can take its place.

It took several days to clear the site before construction could begin on a new facility.

The new Central Park main stage will replace the original stage built 40 years ago.

A grand opening event to celebrate the new stage is scheduled for late September.

Officials said the new stage will complement the architecture of the nearby Winter Park train station.

The venue is typically used to host to over 75 large events throughout the year, including family-oriented

activities, concerts, movie nights, yoga and fitness classes.

