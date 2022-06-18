ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Winter Park tears down Central Park stage to make way for new performance pavilion

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6Nr0_0gF4k4zG00
Winter Park tears down Central Park stage to make way for new performance pavilion

WINTER PARK, Fla. — If you’re driving on the north end of downtown Winter Park, you may notice the active construction zone of the Central Park main stage.

Demolition to tear the site down got underway this week so a new and improved stage can take its place.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

It took several days to clear the site before construction could begin on a new facility.

The new Central Park main stage will replace the original stage built 40 years ago.

A grand opening event to celebrate the new stage is scheduled for late September.

Officials said the new stage will complement the architecture of the nearby Winter Park train station.

The venue is typically used to host to over 75 large events throughout the year, including family-oriented

activities, concerts, movie nights, yoga and fitness classes.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bungalower

Condo in Winter Park’s Instagram-friendly Park Aire asking $500,000

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in the beautifully pink Park Aire building at 640 N. Park Avenue [GMap], within a very short walk to Rollins College, Park Avenue, and the Winter Park Chain of Lakes Scenic Boat Tour. The 539 SF unit has been completely renovated and features Restoration Hardware appointments,...
WINTER PARK, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Watch Outdoor Movies in Orlando: Year-Round Guide

Some of our favorite date nights happen outdoors thanks to Florida’s perfect weather – albeit summer's oppressive heat may be an exception. There’s something particularly intimate about laying under the night sky with your loved one. We’ve compiled a list... The post Where to Watch Outdoor Movies in Orlando: Year-Round Guide appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winter Park, FL
Government
City
Winter Park, FL
Local
Florida Government
Melissa

Annual Events at Disney World Orlando, FL

Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL hosts annual events every year that attracts people from all over the world. Come see Mickey Mouse and celebrate events with your family. Attend this spring time event between March 2 - July 4 to see your favorite Disney characters come to life in the form of topiaries, gardens, or sculptures. Take photographs with your favorite character. Enjoy live entertainment later in the day at the America Gardens Theatre in the American Adventure Pavilion. Check the event schedule on their website for more details on who is playing that day.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

State leaders discuss future of ICON Park rides

ORLANDO, Fla. — State leaders spoke about the future of ICON Park on International Drive in Orlando on Wednesday morning. Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the Orlando FreeFall ride in March. State Sen. Randolph Bracy and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried answered questions about what’s next for the...
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Family Fun Day Trip to ICON Park Orlando

Popular tourist spots may not always be so appealing to us locals. But, once in a while, it can be fun to visit the places the vacationers go, just to get a taste of what draws tourists here. ICON Park Orlando is one of my favorite touristy places to visit every so often. There are lots of fun things to do, especially for kids.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Fitness#North End#Cox Media Group
sltablet.com

Viewpoints: Pulte Homes And New Beginnings Of Central Florida

The following is in response by Pulte Homes to an article submitted by Steve Smith of New Beginnings to the South Lake Tablet. submitted by Kathleen Hugo, representing Pulte Homes. This is in response to the article titled “Affordable Housing in Four Corners Clermont” on June 15, 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

Pizza And Pups At Clermont Historic Village (July 10)

Submitted by Donna Digennero, Clermont Historic Society. Who doesn’t love pizza? Who doesn’t love pups? Put them both together and you have a wonderful afternoon for children at Clermont’s Historic Village. Mark your calendars today for Sunday, July 10th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM! That’s when Read...
CLERMONT, FL
fox35orlando.com

New beachfront park to open in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A brand-new beachfront park in Daytona Beach will be open to the public on Friday, June 24. Event organizers said a ribbon-cutting ceremony would take place at 11 a.m to celebrate the official opening of Edwin W. Peck Sr Park located on Atlantic Avenue. Peck, who...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
floridavacationers.com

19 Best things to do in Kissimmee FL Other than Disney!

Everybody knows that Kissimmee Florida is home to the famous Universal Studios. But, what everybody doesn’t know is that Kissimmee is home to much more than just Mickey and rollercoasters. Located just south of Orlando, in central Florida’s Osceola County, Kissimmee has its own share of ongoing fun and unique attractions to keep the whole family entertained!
KISSIMMEE, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

4th of July Fireworks and Events

Let patriotic love explode this 4th of July in Orlando while celebrating our nation’s freedom and independence. What better way to commemorate the festive holiday than in grand fashion? We’ve brought you a smorgasbord of events from well-loved fireworks shows to ticketed events. Choosing just one is the hard part.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Plans filed for mixed-use development on property by Lake Fairview

Orlando-based Le-Huu Partners (Website) has filed an ambitious plan with the City of Orlando to convert an 18.3-acre site on the shores of Lake Fairview into a mixed-use development with apartments, condos, retail, and more. The Lake Fairview West Shore project, which would be located just north of Grill’s Lakeside...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

House of the Day: 3/2 Dover Shores East pool home asking $385,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located at 1205 Angeline Avenue [GMap] in Dover Shores East, just south of the Executive Airport and the 408. The 1,688 SF home sits on a corner lot and features an in-ground pool and lots of potential. It has a large yard, floor-to-ceiling windows, weird vintage wallpaper, and a Florida Room overlooking the rear yard.
DOVER, FL
Fast Casual

Huey Magoo's opens in Winter Garden, Florida

Huey Magoo's has opened in Winter Garden, Florida, marking its 28th location in six states, with over 225 franchises sold in 10 states. The 2,507-square-foot endcap features indoor and outdoor seating and is the second of four restaurants in Central Florida that franchisees Chris and McKenzie Cohen will open, according to a press release.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

Hot day in Central Florida, but extreme heat, rain on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing one more dry day before slight rain chances return to Central Florida. High pressure will continue to dominate and bring dry air to the region on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect a high of 92 degrees in...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
96K+
Followers
109K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy