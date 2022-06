The MSPCA is seeking help from the public to identify the owner of a 5-month-old male pit bull puppy found abandoned in Boston on June 15. The MSPCA Law Enforcement department said in a news release that the puppy was found in a pet crate near Walk Hill Street near Mount Hope Cemetery at about 5:20 a.m. and brought to Angell Animal Medical Center. He was emaciated and diagnosed with Parvovirus, a contagious virus affecting dogs which can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, rapid dehydration and death.

