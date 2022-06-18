Potential millionaires tee-off in Joplin during annual charity tournament

JOPLIN, Mo. – Golfers tested their luck today during the Emancipation Celebration Committee’s 5th annual charity golf tournament.

This 4-man scramble tourney held at Schifferdecker Golf Course began at 8:30 a.m. this morning.

The event featured:

$1 million hole-in-one

Food

Beverages

Prizes

Drawings

Officials say the yearly tournament raises money to support the Emancipation Park Days Celebration held every August in Ewert Park on June 18th.

