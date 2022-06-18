Kennewick police respond to Walmart fire, searching for alleged male arson suspect

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police are searching for a man they believe is somehow involved with a small fire that started in the towel section of Walmart late Friday night.

Officers said they were called to assist the Kennewick Fire Department at 10:42 p.m. at the Walmart located at 2720 S Quillan St.

When they arrived on scene, witnesses told police they saw a man leave the area and enter a small sedan. Detectives were able to detain the man at a nearby business but he was released once they reviewed surveillance footage, a news release said.

Now police are searching for this man who they believe is a suspect in this case. He is also associated with this pictured minivan, officials said.

“If you have any information that would assist in identifying the suspect, please contact none emergency dispatch in reference to this case at (509)628-0333.