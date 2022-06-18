ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick police respond to Walmart fire, searching for alleged male arson suspect

By Ellie Nakamoto-White
 3 days ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick police are searching for a man they believe is somehow involved with a small fire that started in the towel section of Walmart late Friday night.

Officers said they were called to assist the Kennewick Fire Department at 10:42 p.m. at the Walmart located at 2720 S Quillan St.

When they arrived on scene, witnesses told police they saw a man leave the area and enter a small sedan. Detectives were able to detain the man at a nearby business but he was released once they reviewed surveillance footage, a news release said.

Now police are searching for this man who they believe is a suspect in this case. He is also associated with this pictured minivan, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x4yHW_0gF4jrkT00
Kennewick Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lY1FL_0gF4jrkT00
Kennewick Police Department

“If you have any information that would assist in identifying the suspect, please contact none emergency dispatch in reference to this case at (509)628-0333.

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

KPD looking for suspects in assault at Columbia Center Mall

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are looking to identify multiple suspects after an assault at the Columbia Center Mall on the evening of June 17, 2022. “Two victims, a male and female adult, were walking through the mall. They were approached by a group of three males who have not been identified,” said Lieutenant Ryan Kelly, the Kennewick Police Department PIO. “The suspects made some gang related comments, and then assaulted the male victim.”
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Community leader charged with allegedly assaulting his girlfriend

Franklin County, WA — Joel Watson, a leader in the community and owner of Just Joel's in Kennewick, has been charged with 2nd Degree Assault Domestic Violence according to court documents obtained by Action News. Documents say a Pasco Patrol Officer encountered a woman at the Trios Emergency Room...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Fire at Richland Walmart, building evacuated

At least 5 fire crews responded to the back of Walmart off of Queensgate Drive in Richland for a fire with reported flames taller than the building. Just after 8 a.m. crews were dispatched to the fire engulfing recyclable materials said to be shipped out. Scanner traffic indicated flames as high as 20 feet. Officials called it a "stubborn fire", but crews were able to keep the flames from spreading into the rear of the building, which was evacuated by police. Heavy equipment from the city of were called in to break down the compact blocks of materials harboring the flames. This is the second fire at a Walmart since Friday. Officials say while there's no indication the two events are connected, this fire likely didn't start itself.
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Just Joel’s Founder Charged With Domestic Violence Assault

The founder-owner of a very popular eatery in the Tri-Cities has been charged in connection with an assault last December, in a story published by the Tri-City Herald. Watson, who's made a big impact on the community with his enormous fund-raising and other multiple community efforts, was allegedly involved in a fight with his girlfriend last December.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Car theft spree ends in Umatilla County

PENDLETON – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a break in at Sherrell Chevrolet in Hermiston Monday and ended up dealing with a suspect who allegedly stole a total of four vehicles. Rito Nemo Gutierrez, 39, was arrested on Umatilla County charges by Oregon State Police and Umatilla Tribal Police at milepost 225.5 of Interstate 84.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Huge fire overnight destroys Franklin County home

Franklin County – People waking up north of Pasco in Franklin County may have noticed a tinge of smoke in the air, coming from an early-morning fire off Sagemoor Road. Fire crews raced to the scene around 3:00 Wednesday morning. By that point, the house was already ablaze. Fire engines and sheriff’s vehicles had to navigate a narrow dirt road in order to access the building.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Large fire outside Richland Walmart

RICHLAND, Wash. - Several agencies including Richland Fire Department are responding to a fire at the Walmart on Duportail Street in Richland. Flames on the backside of the building near the loading dock are reportedly around 20-feet high. Cargo containers caught fire, according to crews on scene. The ten-foot-tall containers...
RICHLAND, WA
