ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

4 El Paso high school softball players named to All-State team

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago

Four El Paso high school softball players were named All-State by the Texas Girls Coaches Association on Saturday.

In Class 5A, Hanks' Desirae Spearman was named to the team after hitting .636 with 24 home runs and 67 RBIs at the plate and a 12-2 record in the circle with 155 strikeouts. She helped lead the Knights to District 2-5A and bidistrict championships.

In Class 6A, Eastwood's Samara Aguilera , Americas' Sydney Saenz , and Americas' Mia Perez were named to the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11coAl_0gF4jqrk00

Aguilera hit 14 homers, had 70 RBI, and was 13-3 in the circle. She helped Eastwood to a share of the District 1-6A championship with Americas and a bidistrict championship victory in the playoffs.

"It's an amazing honor to be recognized," Aguilera said. "It wasn't something I expected but to see the hard work pay off means something special. I see how the others work hard and it's great to see Mia, Sydney and Desirae earn the honor as well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJEZ6_0gF4jqrk00

Perez helped Americas reach the Final Four of the Class 6A playoffs by winning 10 playoff games for the Trailblazers. Americas reached the Final Four for the first time in school history and defeated Abilene, Keller, Midland High, South Grand Prairie, and Flower Mound Marcus in this year's playoffs.

Saenz is one of the most versatile defensive players in Texas and can play multiple positions in the outfield or infield. Saenz hit .362 with 45 RBIs and 17 home runs.

More: Check out the 2022 El Paso Times' All-City softball team

The TGCA also announced its Class 5A-6A All-Star rosters for juniors for a game to be played later this summer. Spearman, along with Hanks teammate Mia Bailey and Chapin's Michelle Perez, were named to the team.

Perez was also named to the TGCA's Legacy team for the 2021-22 season, recognizing the top seniors from the recently completed season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UbcEC_0gF4jqrk00

Felix F. Chavez may be reached at 915-546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com ; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 4 El Paso high school softball players named to All-State team

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Regulators: Women’s pro tackle football team finishes first season strong

It was a successful first season for the Cruces Regulators, the city’s professional women’s tackle football team, which finished 4-2. “It was a great first season and we plan to come back even better than ever for the next one,” Regulators General Manager (GM) Jamar Cotton said on the team’s Facebook page. “I can say with much love and respect we have one of the best D3 (Women’s Football Alliance [WFA] Division 3) teams to do it.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

28 cadets graduate from Las Cruces police academy

The Las Cruces Police Department graduated 28 cadets from its 51st academy June 17 at the Las Cruces Convention Center. Of the 28 cadets expected to graduate, 26 will become officer-trainees with the Las Cruces Police Department while two will join the New Mexico State University Police Department, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

AWCC Scholarships awarded to six students at EPCC

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – For the 2021-2022 academic year, the AWCC awarded six $750 scholarships to the following EPCC students: April Campos, Alejandra Carrillo, Maria Fernanda Corral Barrera, Valerie Mendez, Ana Rojas Mendez, and Ashley Trojanowski. The Association of Women in the Community College (AWCC) consists of women and men who come together to […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
theprospectordaily.com

El Paso’s rockin’ spots for climbing

Known throughout the world for its incredible rock formations, El Paso is a destination for elite rock climbers. El Paso and surrounding areas have many places to rock climb both indoors and outdoors, including Franklin Mountains State Park, Hueco Tanks State Park & Historic Site, Cave Climbing gym, and the UTEP Student Recreation Center indoor rock-climbing wall.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

5 bodies recovered from area canals over weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five bodies were recovered over the weekend in the El Paso area in different canals by the El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue team. Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. a body was found in a canal at 10000 Southside Rd., by the Water treatment plant. Details from an initial investigation […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso City Council passes resolution to address school violence

EL PASO, Texas -- Two council items led to extended discussion at Tuesday morning's city council meeting. The first item was a resolution that called for additional school safety in order to better protect schools from violence. This item was written in response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, TX. On the item, the measures The post El Paso City Council passes resolution to address school violence appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso High School#Playoff Games#Hanks Desirae Spearman#Rbi#El Paso Times
lascrucesbulletin.com

Church musician to retire after nearly six decades

Doug Weeks became a church pianist at age 10 and was playing the organ at church services when he was 12. Later this month, Weeks will lead the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Choir for the last time and retire after almost 60 years working in church music. A...
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Celebrities That Should Be on a Real Life Squid Game Show

The world was introduced to the Squid Game last year & it became a HUGE sensation that here in El Paso, we instantly took a liking to. We talked about which El Paso games we would play in Squid Game, which locations in El Paso would make for an AWESOME game of Red Light, Green Light & even the Buzz Adams Morning Show had a giant piñata that looked like the statue in the show.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

City’s Independence Day celebration kicks off July 3

The multi-platinum Chicago-based band Plain White T’s will headline this year’s free Fourth of July Celebration Concert, with a solo performance by Raul Malo, front man of the Grammy-winning band the Mavericks, opening the show, the City of Las Cruces said in a news release. The concert will...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Speeding claims 36th victim of the year in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the passenger of a car that hit a pole at high speed and burst into flame has died. EPPD officials say the wreck happened June 18, at approximately 12:36 a.m. Officers responded to the collision at the 1900 block of North […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

EP Water announces operating hours for sandbags distribution

Sandbags are free to residential customers for flood-control purposes only. The limit is 10 sandbags per visit. You will need to show a Texas ID or an El Paso Water bill to get sandbags. Persons who cannot lift heavy items should be accompanied by someone who can assist with loading and unloading the bags.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is investigating an ‘unattended death under suspicious circumstances’ in Central El Paso. Police were dispatched shortly after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon after the body of a man was found at a residence along the 1200 block of Laurel. According to the EPPD’s Crimes Against […]
EL PASO, TX
newmexiconomad.com

Basilica of San Albino

Established by order of the Mexican government in 1851, San Albino is one of the oldest parishes in the Mesilla Valley. Though the current church isn’t the original structure, it is still one of the oldest churches in southern New Mexico. Built in 1906, t. he tall, imposing brick...
MESILLA, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Social Media Going Crazy About An HEB In El Paso. Is It Coming?

One of the biggest stores to ever come from Texas is H-E-B. For years we've been wanting an H-E-B store to open up in El Paso, including many of us here at work. It's been SUCH a big deal, there's even a Facebook group called "Bring HEB to El Paso" posting any news article or photo that might hint to the possibility of H-E-B opening up in town. But as early as 2019, they have said that they have NO plans on opening in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Thousands of El Paso Electric customers lost power in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Electric reported more than 2,700 outages in El Paso's Lower Valley before noon. There were 1,199 El Paso Electric customers near Ascarate Park without power. At 1 p.m. the utility's map showed power was restored, but then 825 customers near Delta Drive...
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy