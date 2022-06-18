4 El Paso high school softball players named to All-State team

Four El Paso high school softball players were named All-State by the Texas Girls Coaches Association on Saturday.

In Class 5A, Hanks' Desirae Spearman was named to the team after hitting .636 with 24 home runs and 67 RBIs at the plate and a 12-2 record in the circle with 155 strikeouts. She helped lead the Knights to District 2-5A and bidistrict championships.

In Class 6A, Eastwood's Samara Aguilera , Americas' Sydney Saenz , and Americas' Mia Perez were named to the team.

Aguilera hit 14 homers, had 70 RBI, and was 13-3 in the circle. She helped Eastwood to a share of the District 1-6A championship with Americas and a bidistrict championship victory in the playoffs.

"It's an amazing honor to be recognized," Aguilera said. "It wasn't something I expected but to see the hard work pay off means something special. I see how the others work hard and it's great to see Mia, Sydney and Desirae earn the honor as well."

Perez helped Americas reach the Final Four of the Class 6A playoffs by winning 10 playoff games for the Trailblazers. Americas reached the Final Four for the first time in school history and defeated Abilene, Keller, Midland High, South Grand Prairie, and Flower Mound Marcus in this year's playoffs.

Saenz is one of the most versatile defensive players in Texas and can play multiple positions in the outfield or infield. Saenz hit .362 with 45 RBIs and 17 home runs.

The TGCA also announced its Class 5A-6A All-Star rosters for juniors for a game to be played later this summer. Spearman, along with Hanks teammate Mia Bailey and Chapin's Michelle Perez, were named to the team.

Perez was also named to the TGCA's Legacy team for the 2021-22 season, recognizing the top seniors from the recently completed season.

