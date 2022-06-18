Blue Jays Starter Hyun Jin Ryu Undergoes Tommy John Surgery

Ryu will be out for the remainder of the 2022 season and into 2023 after undergoing successful surgery.

Hyun Jin Ryu underwent successful surgery on Friday, the Blue Jays announced.

The lefty underwent a revision UCL reconstruction flexor tendon repair—full Tommy John surgery. Recovery timelines can vary for the ligament reconstruction, but most MLB pitchers miss around a year.

The 35-year-old left multiple starts this season with elbow and forearm soreness, which was ultimately diagnosed as a chronic injury to his elbow. The organization and Ryu considered a partial repair, which would've been a shorter recovery period, but consultations with Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache in Los Angeles ultimately led to the decision for a full reconstruction.

"He's professional and he's a very tough individual and has perspective," Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins said of Ryu. "But he's extremely disappointed that he won't be a part of this in the near term."

After signing Ryu to a four-year $80 million deal ahead of the 2020 season, the lefty's tenure on a Toronto mound could be over, though the recovery timeline does leave open a late-2023 return. Over parts of three seasons, Ryu has made 39 starts with the Jays, pitching 263 innings with a 4.07 ERA and 3.84 FIP. In his final start before surgery this year, the veteran eclipsed 1,000 career MLB innings pitched.