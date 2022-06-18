ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Niner Noise Podcast: 49ers offensive line a massive concern?

By Peter Panacy
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fellas are back to talk about the 49ers’ offseason workouts and whether or not the offensive line is a bigger worry than we think. Peter Panacy makes a major announcement. It’s been some time since we here at Niner Noise dished out a flavorful episode of the...

ninernoise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 way too early predictions for the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Season

After mounting a run to the NFC title game, the San Francisco 49ers enter the 2022 season with plenty of high expectations to build on their promising campaign. Unlike last year, 49ers general manager John Lynch did not go all out to bolster the team’s depth on both sides of the ball in the opening […] The post 3 way too early predictions for the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

NFL News: Ndamukong Suh Has Been In Contact With Raiders Players

The Las Vegas Raiders still have a need within their interior defensive line. As of right now, their depth is mostly made up of run stuffers. There’s nothing wrong with that but they’re lacking a pass rush inside, Ndamukong Suh could fill the void, and apparently, he’s been in contact with a couple of Raiders players.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Seahawks

Matt Barrows of The Athletic believes 49ers C Jake Brendel could replace C Alex Mack, as he is a favorite of OL coach Chris Foerster. Another option for the team according to Barrows could be former Browns C J.C. Tretter, who remains a free agent. The team will likely see how Brendel does before considering other options.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nfl#Sports#Niner Noise
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

New Broncos QB Russell Wilson commented on joining a new team and city for the first time in his NFL career after being traded by the Seahawks this offseason. “It’s been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff,” Wilson said via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. “But also, once the trade was going to happen, I said, ‘Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.’ And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we’ve got a chance.”
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Raiders’ Derek Carr will absolutely love Ndamukong Suh’s latest Tweet

Ndamukong Suh has developed a reputation as one of the most reliable defensive tackles in the NFL. Suh has a career that spans 12 years dating back to his rookie season in 2010. Despite some controversial plays during his time in the league, Suh has made a Hall of Fame case for himself. But his future in the league is in question given his free agent status and age of 35. However, Suh’s latest tweet will catch the attention of the Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clara, CA
FanSided

Interview: Thomas Morstead talks Miami Dolphins football

Thomas Morstead is entering his 14th NFL season and his first with the Miami Dolphins, he took the time to answer some of our questions. How Morstead landed in Miami is an interesting one. During an interview with Paul Pickens over at OnTheFinSide, Morstead said that he had his agent call the Dolphins after he realized that the Dolphins were not bringing back Michael Palardy. He told them he was willing to play on the league veteran minimum and that Miami jumped at the chance.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers lose critical starter to retirement for the 2022 season

The Buccaneers have finally found out that Rob Gronkowski is not coming back. This shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise. The Buccaneers are one of those teams where losing one player might not be the end of the world. Having so much talent and the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL makes it so that losing one player isn’t going to kill the season, but Hall of Fame talent can be hard to come by.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

261K+
Followers
493K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy