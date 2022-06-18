Meet The Cast Of “The Resort”

It’s not often that people think about pitting characters from Stephen King novels against each other, especially since some of the more powerful among them feel as though they would either disappoint entirely or would be way too powerful to consider setting on a normal being. For instance, pitting Pennywise against anyone would be kind of difficult since the creature behind the clown is supposed to be insanely powerful, and yet it was defeated by a group of people with nothing more than a special bond, no powers, and no special abilities, only a deep and abiding friendship. Some would argue that this would be enough to beat anything, but realistically, Pennywise should have been able to annihilate them. Getting back on the subject, the idea of power is important to mention when talking bout Carrie White and Charlene McGee, or Charlie for short, since both characters have abilities that make them true powerhouses. When it comes to determining the extent of their powers, however, one has to decide which version to cling to, since both movies have been remade, and it would appear that their powers have been altered just enough to be noticeable.
