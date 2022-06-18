ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Fans React To Yet Another Extra-Innings Loss

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3le8yu_0gF4iAGn00

In what has become a common sight the last two seasons, the Dodgers lost another game in extra-innings.

For the last several seasons, the Dodgers have been one of the best teams in baseball. The lineup is as deep as any and the pitching staff, even when top shelf names struggle, still manages to get the job done one way or the other. It seems like the Dodgers excel in every facet of the game, except winning games in extra-innings.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Since the 2021 season began, the Dodgers are 6-18 in extra-inning games. Whether it's bad luck or a small sample size, or both, it's still an alarming stat for a perennial World Series contender.

Dodgers fans got another reminder of the team's struggles in extras on Friday night. LA trailed Cleveland 2-1 in the bottom of the tenth and failed to plate the tying run. Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Justin Turner went strike out-ground out-strike out to top of a "L" for the Dodgers.

Fans were none too pleased.

One fan had an out-of-the-box idea for how the Dodgers could've scored since Trea Turner was the one placed on second.

They also might just be in a deep slump.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Gruesome Manny Machado Injury

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado has dealt with injuries plenty of times in his MLB career. But have any of them been as gruesome as one he had this weekend?. During today's game against the Colorado Rockies, Machado was running to first base when he stepped awkwardly on the bag. His foot appeared to slip off and his ankle visibly rolled when he touched the ground.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Padres star Manny Machado gets crucial update on ankle injury

The entire San Diego Padres fanbase was left holding its breath when superstar third baseman Manny Machado went down with an ankle injury in the first inning against the Rockies on Sunday. Machado was down in pain and needed the training staff to help him limp off the field. After undergoing X-rays on his ankle, the Padres have revealed that Machado is dealing with a sprained ankle, per Annie Heilbrunn.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans

The Golden State Warriors are set to have their championship parade on Monday, but unlike the usual celebrations, the 2022 festivities will be slightly different. According to Kylen Mills of KRON4 News, the Warriors’ parade in downtown San Francisco won’t feature a rally before and after the event. The players also won’t give out public […] The post REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: MLB Pitcher Was Told To Remove His Wedding Ring

As the MLB continues its crackdown on foreign substances for pitchers, umpires informed Reds right-hander Graham Ashcraft that he would have to remove the wedding ring on his glove hand. According to the Cincinnati pitcher, it's a rule Major League Baseball just started enforcing Friday. The first base umpire comes...
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

As the Los Angeles Dodgers adjust to life without Mookie Betts for a bit, the team reportedly made a trade for a Tigers outfielder Monday. Per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times via MLB.com's Juan Toribio, "The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Tigers, per source." Noting,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Will Smith
Person
Justin Turner
The Spun

Look: College Baseball Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Mistake

During Friday's SportsCenter, Matt Barrie made a minor miscue while looking ahead to a College World Series matchup. Previewing a matchup between Texas A&M and Oklahoma, he referred to the Aggies as another state competitor also playing in Omaha, Nebraska. “Coming up, top of the hour, man I love college...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers Fans React
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout makes MLB history with latest home run

Mike Trout accomplished something over the weekend that has never been done before in MLB history. Trout had a huge series against the Seattle Mariners, which saw the Angels take four of five. Trout was integral to every win by hitting what was technically the game-winning home run. His third inning homer gave the Angels the lead for good Thursday, then he hit a tenth inning tiebreaking shot in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He homered again to give the Angels all they needed in the third inning of the nightcap, which turned out to be a shutout win.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Absurd Oneil Cruz Throw

Oneil Cruz has finally arrived. The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted the shortstop on Monday, and he's instantly made his mark. During the third inning, Cruz fired a 96.7-mph laser to first base to retire Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. It was the hardest throw by an infielder all season. Not even...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Padres Announce X-Ray Results For Manny Machado

San Diego Padres fans held their breath when Manny Machado suffered a gruesome-looking ankle injury Sunday. During the first inning, the star third baseman fell and grabbed his leg after awkwardly landing on the first-base bag. He left the game after getting helped off the field. According to the team,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Here are the All-Star Ballot standings so far

The races to determine who will advance to Phase 2 of the fan voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are starting to take shape. The first round of voting will determine two of the All-Star starters -- the top vote-getter in each league -- and which players will advance to the final round of the fan voting for the All-Star Game, which takes place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Video: Behind The Scenes With Mookie Betts For Blue Diamond Gala

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation held their sixth annual Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium last week and raised a record $3.6 million to support the organization’s mission to improve education, healthcare, homelessness, and social justice. Excitement overflowed, both because it was the first time since 2019 the signature...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Turner leads Dodgers against the Reds after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (41-25, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-44, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (8-0, 2.82 ERA, .94 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (2-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -175, Reds +150; over/under is 9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
859
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy