Quaker City, OH

Volleyball tournament raises money and gets muddy

By Heather Sevigny, The Daily Jeffersonian
 3 days ago

The 7th Annual Mud Volleyball Tournament in Quaker City brought over 38 teams to the pits on Saturday. Organizer Jake Kehl started the tournament to raise money after losing a family member. At the time of the event, $4500 had been raised, with Kehl hopeful to raise close to $7000. All money from the tournament will be donated to various organizations for cancer research and suicide prevention.

WTRF- 7News

Local boy helps best friend and family in need

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Helping those in need. A local boy went above and beyond to help raise funds for his best friend and her family. Kryslynn and Karter Corso need heart surgeries. Kryslynn is 13 and was recently diagnosed with a heart condition where she has an extra electrical current in her heart called […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County Sheriff Deputy honored by a local resident

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office posted a “thank you” on Facebook to recognize deputy Blake Brown who was recognized by a local family for assisting them with a private property accident. The family hand-delivered a “Thank You” to Brown who said he calmed...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
