Volleyball tournament raises money and gets muddy
The 7th Annual Mud Volleyball Tournament in Quaker City brought over 38 teams to the pits on Saturday. Organizer Jake Kehl started the tournament to raise money after losing a family member. At the time of the event, $4500 had been raised, with Kehl hopeful to raise close to $7000. All money from the tournament will be donated to various organizations for cancer research and suicide prevention.
This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Volleyball tournament raises money and gets muddy
