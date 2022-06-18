Jennifer Aniston never ate viral ‘Jennifer Aniston salad’

Jennifer Aniston is putting a stop to a years-long mix-up regarding the salad she ate everyday for lunch while shooting ’90s sitcom, “Friends.”

“I’m sorry, I feel like I’m disappointing everybody, but that’s not my salad,” Aniston told Shape during a Zoom interview about the viral recipe Wednesday. “It looks delicious, but it’s not the salad that I had on ‘Friends.'”

The whispers began with Courtney Cox’s telling The LA Times in 2010 that Aniston ate the same “doctored up cobb salad” everyday while on set.

The salad — consisting of bulgur, diced cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chickpeas, crumbled feta cheese, and chopped pistachios — has been recreated thousands of times on TikTok and Instagram, with many believing it was made famous by its namesake.

That, however, is not the case, as Aniston has no idea where the “Jennifer Aniston Salad” recipe came from, adding during a Q&A with Elle that she, “would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract.”

Aniston has no idea why people associate her with the viral salad recipe. @eatinghealthyfeed

Her salad of choice at time was “totally different,” consisting of shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, a couple of garbanzo beans, bacon, and a basic vinaigrette.

Aniston ate a “totally different” salad while starring on NBC series “Friends.” ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett C

Nowadays, the beauty is open to more than salad on a day-to-day basis, as health has become all about balance for the television star, telling Shape, “Focus on really being good to yourself but also allow yourself the moments of indulgence.”