Man, 52, is stabbed to death 'during garden brawl' in a Shropshire market town

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Telford this morning.

Police were called to a home at Fowler Close in Wellington just before 11am to investigate reports of a brawl between two men in a garden.

Officers descended on the quiet residential street in the Shropshire market town where they found a 52-year-old man in a critical condition with stab wounds.

The police administered basic first aid and attempted to resuscitate the stabbing victim as they waited for paramedics.

But their attempts were futile and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.

A 64-year-old man was located nearby and has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to West Mercia Police.

He currently remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse, who is leading the investigation, said: 'We are in the very early stages of our investigation but we can reassure the public that our initial findings are that this is a contained matter involving two individuals that are known to each other.

'I am mindful that there was a separate, unrelated, incident in Wellington last night and that these two incidents happening within 24 hours may, understandably, cause concern.

'Thorough investigations will be carried out for both and you will see an increase presence from police across the town for your reassurance.

'We are carrying out house to house enquiries in the area but we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or any activity leading up to it, that hasn't yet spoken to us to get in touch.'

It comes just hours after four men were arrested in connection with another stabbing in the same town late last night following a car crash.

The crash between two cars and a bus happened on Holyhead Road, Wellington, at around 8pm on Friday.

A man in his 20s was found at the scene with stab wounds and was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

West Mercia Police confirmed four men aged between 20 and 45 were taken into custody for the incident, one of whom was detained on suspicion of attempted murder.